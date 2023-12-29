Icon

Beware! Uninstall these Android apps to stay safe from Xamalicious malware threat, McAfee says

Beware Android users! McAfee reveals 'Xamalicious' malware has infiltratated 327,000 devices via deceptive apps on Play Store. Delete these affected Android apps immediately to safeguard your device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 29 2023, 14:59 IST
Icon
Xamalicious' malware
McAfee uncovers 'Xamalicious' malware, infiltrating 327,000 devices through malicious Google Play Store apps. (Pexels)
Xamalicious' malware
McAfee uncovers 'Xamalicious' malware, infiltrating 327,000 devices through malicious Google Play Store apps. (Pexels)

In a recent discovery, McAfee researchers have detected a concerning threat within the Android landscape, a sophisticated backdoor malware named 'Xamalicious.' Targeting approximately 327,000 devices, this insidious software made its way through deceptive apps lurking on the Google Play Store. Crafted using Xamarin, an open-source framework for developing Android and iOS apps with .NET and C#, Xamalicious employs social engineering to acquire accessibility privileges, as detailed in a recent blog post by the McAfee Mobile Research Team.

Once successful, the malware establishes a connection with a command-and-control server, determining whether to deploy a second-stage payload. This dynamic payload, injected as an assembly DLL at runtime, grants the attacker full control over the compromised device.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Potential Ramifications

The ramifications of this backdoor are severe, potentially leading to unauthorized activities such as ad clicks, app installations, and other financially motivated actions without the user's knowledge or consent. The second-stage payload, armed with powerful accessibility services obtained in the initial stage, can take complete control of the infected device. This includes functions for self-updating the main APK, opening the door to various activities, ranging from spyware to banking trojans, all without requiring user interaction.

The report disclosed that the Xamalicious malware was discovered in 14 compromised apps, three of which had already amassed 100,000 installations each before being swiftly removed from the Play Store. While these apps are no longer accessible, users who may have inadvertently downloaded them are strongly urged to delete the applications from their devices immediately.

Noteworthy applications affected by Xamalicious include Essential Horoscope for Android, 3D Skin Editor for PE Minecraft, and Logo Maker Pro, each boasting 100,000 installs. Furthermore, Auto Click Repeater, Count Easy Calorie Calculator, Dots: One Line Connector, and Sound Volume Extender, with installations ranging from 10,000 to 5,000, have also been identified as carriers of the malware.

For users with these apps on their devices, swift uninstallation is strongly recommended to mitigate potential security risks linked to the Xamalicious malware. Stay vigilant to protect your Android device from this emerging threat.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Dec, 14:58 IST
Home Mobile News Beware! Uninstall these Android apps to stay safe from Xamalicious malware threat, McAfee says
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon