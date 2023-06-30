BIG leak! Oppo A78 4G design and specifications revealed; Can feature 50MP camera

Oppo A78 4G design and specification leaked amid launch promo. Check what Oppo A78 has in store for us.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 13:22 IST
Oppo A78 5G
Oppo A78 4G specification list leaked (Oppo)
Oppo A78 5G
Oppo A78 4G specification list leaked (Oppo)

Oppo recently introduced its first flip smartphone, Oppo Find N2 Flip, in the market. After reaching new milestones, the company will soon be back in the market with a midrange smartphone. Many Oppo fans are waiting for the launch of new 4G variant of the Oppo A78. before the Oppo A78 4G debut, its specification and design were recently leaked by MySmartPrice. Although these leaks do not assure any credibility until the actual launch, the speculations are worth taking a glance at.

Let's get into the details and reveal what Oppo A78 has in store for users.

Everything you need to know about Oppo A78 4G: Specifications and design

According to leaks, the Oppo A78 4G is expected to have a flat frame design with two colors, one in Misty Black and the other in Aqua Green. It can feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is expected to have a 90Hz of refresh rate. It may be powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The storage capacity is expected to be 256GB with 8GB RAM, which might get an expandable storage of up to 1 TB. It is also speculated that a 5000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is stated that it will charge 76 percent within 30 minutes of charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If we talk about the camera then, it is expected to get a dual-camera setup that will consist of a 50 MP main camera sensor and a 2 MP bokeh lens. It can also include 108MP ultra-clear image mode, dual-view video mode, and bokeh flare portrait mode along with an 8MP front camera sensor.

Oppo A78 4G design

The phone will have a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner to accommodate the front camera. Despite the relatively thin side bezels, the bottom bezel (chin) appears to be significantly thicker. Dual-camera setup and LED flash will be housed in a pill-shaped camera module on the rear of the phone. It may weigh about 183 grams and the thickness can measure 7.93mm.

Additionally, the Oppo A78 4G may get the Android 13 version overlaid with Oppo's ColorOS 13.1. The features also involve an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, and ultra-volume mode.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 13:22 IST
Home Mobile News BIG leak! Oppo A78 4G design and specifications revealed; Can feature 50MP camera
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets