BIG leak! Oppo A78 4G design and specifications revealed; Can feature 50MP camera

Oppo recently introduced its first flip smartphone, Oppo Find N2 Flip, in the market. After reaching new milestones, the company will soon be back in the market with a midrange smartphone. Many Oppo fans are waiting for the launch of new 4G variant of the Oppo A78. before the Oppo A78 4G debut, its specification and design were recently leaked by MySmartPrice. Although these leaks do not assure any credibility until the actual launch, the speculations are worth taking a glance at.

Let's get into the details and reveal what Oppo A78 has in store for users.

Everything you need to know about Oppo A78 4G: Specifications and design

According to leaks, the Oppo A78 4G is expected to have a flat frame design with two colors, one in Misty Black and the other in Aqua Green. It can feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is expected to have a 90Hz of refresh rate. It may be powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The storage capacity is expected to be 256GB with 8GB RAM, which might get an expandable storage of up to 1 TB. It is also speculated that a 5000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is stated that it will charge 76 percent within 30 minutes of charging.

If we talk about the camera then, it is expected to get a dual-camera setup that will consist of a 50 MP main camera sensor and a 2 MP bokeh lens. It can also include 108MP ultra-clear image mode, dual-view video mode, and bokeh flare portrait mode along with an 8MP front camera sensor.

Oppo A78 4G design

The phone will have a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner to accommodate the front camera. Despite the relatively thin side bezels, the bottom bezel (chin) appears to be significantly thicker. Dual-camera setup and LED flash will be housed in a pill-shaped camera module on the rear of the phone. It may weigh about 183 grams and the thickness can measure 7.93mm.

Additionally, the Oppo A78 4G may get the Android 13 version overlaid with Oppo's ColorOS 13.1. The features also involve an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, and ultra-volume mode.