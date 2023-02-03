Can’t afford Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra priced at Rs. 88949

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was unveiled on February 1. And the most premium smartphone in the series is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which now features a 200 MP primary camera. But if you cannot afford the smartphone which costs Rs. 124999, you do not need to be disheartened. You can still enjoy a flagship Samsung smartphone with a nice discount. There is a Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut which brings down its price from Rs. 131999 to just Rs. 88949, including exchange offer. Do not miss this offer. Check details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut on Amazon

The 2022 flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB + 256GB has a retail price of Rs. 131999. But right now, Amazon has an exciting deal on the smartphone for a limited period. The Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut is offering a 19 percent discount on the smartphone. That is a flat discount of Rs. 25000. After this offer, you're only required to pay Rs. 106999. The best part about this deal is that you do not need to invoke any exchange offers or need any specific bank card. However, if you do have an old smartphone lying around, you can take advantage of an even bigger discount.

There is an exchange offer on Amazon which is offering up to Rs. 18050 on exchanging an older device. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. But you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just Rs. 88949. Now that's a deal you cannot miss!

Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

And if you're unsure about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, then let us tell you more about the smartphone. It features a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Android 12/OneUI 5 out of box.

The smartphone sports a triple real camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 10MP periscope telephoto camera, another 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, you get a 40MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.