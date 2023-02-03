    Trending News

    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Can’t afford Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra priced at Rs. 88949

    If the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is too pricey for you, then you need to check this Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut. You can get it for just Rs. 88949 instead of Rs. 131999.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 18:10 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets the S Pen stylus that stays within the phone, just like Galaxy Note series. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets the S Pen stylus that stays within the phone, just like Galaxy Note series. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was unveiled on February 1. And the most premium smartphone in the series is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which now features a 200 MP primary camera. But if you cannot afford the smartphone which costs Rs. 124999, you do not need to be disheartened. You can still enjoy a flagship Samsung smartphone with a nice discount. There is a Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut which brings down its price from Rs. 131999 to just Rs. 88949, including exchange offer. Do not miss this offer. Check details.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut on Amazon

    The 2022 flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB + 256GB has a retail price of Rs. 131999. But right now, Amazon has an exciting deal on the smartphone for a limited period. The Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut is offering a 19 percent discount on the smartphone. That is a flat discount of Rs. 25000. After this offer, you're only required to pay Rs. 106999. The best part about this deal is that you do not need to invoke any exchange offers or need any specific bank card. However, if you do have an old smartphone lying around, you can take advantage of an even bigger discount.

    There is an exchange offer on Amazon which is offering up to Rs. 18050 on exchanging an older device. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. But you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just Rs. 88949. Now that's a deal you cannot miss!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09SH7FDKT

    Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

    And if you're unsure about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, then let us tell you more about the smartphone. It features a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Android 12/OneUI 5 out of box.

    The smartphone sports a triple real camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 10MP periscope telephoto camera, another 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, you get a 40MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 18:09 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Can’t afford Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra priced at Rs. 88949
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum
    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more