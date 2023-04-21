Croma Everything Apple Campaign brings MASSIVE deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, Apple Watch, more; Check details

If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone to iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, you need to know about the Croma Everything Apple Campaign. You can get big deals on smartphones, Apple Watches and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 16:01 IST
Know all about the Croma Everything Apple Campaign. (Bloomberg)

If you have been holding out for a great deal in order to upgrade your existing gadgets and fancy a new iPhone, then you are in great luck. Croma will be hosting its Everything Apple Campaign starting tomorrow, April 22 and it will be running till May 2. Under the sale, consumers will enjoy massive deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods, and MacBooks. You can get the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs. 46990. Check out all the deals and know which one you should go for.

iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and other deals on Croma

The Croma Everything Apple Campaign includes a wide range of Apple products, all of which have big discounts for the duration of the sale. The iPhone 14 can be purchased as low as Rs. 46990. And if you prefer last year's iPhone, then you can buy the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs. 38990. But that's not all. You can also take advantage of the EMI deals on the platform. The iPhone 13 monthly installments starting at Rs. 1708 while the iPhone 14 monthly installments start at Rs. 2125. Do note, the EMI period at this price would be 24 months.

There are deals for other Apple products as well. If you are interested in Apple Watches, you can get them starting at an affordable price of Rs. 25900. Similarly, AirPods will be available for as low as Rs. 11499. Do note, there might be specific conditions to get the gadgets at these prices.

Croma is also offering MacBooks starting at Rs. 54990. And if you are looking for an iPad, you can get it for a discounted price of Rs. 26900. The prices include HDFC bank cash back. Additionally, you can purchase the iPad on EMI with a monthly installment of Rs. 1208.

These deals can be availed at either the official Croma website or the official store. The deals will only be available for as long as the sale runs.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 16:01 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets