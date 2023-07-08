Delightful deal! Amazing POCO C50 price cut rolled out! Get it for just Rs. 5499

Flipkart is offering a hefty discount on POCO C50, Get this bestseller smartphone at the desirable price.

Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 15:55 IST
The POCO C50 is available in two standard colors on Flipkart - Country Green and Royal Blue.
The POCO C50 is available in two standard colors on Flipkart - Country Green and Royal Blue. (Flipkart)

Buying a new smartphone? Waiting for a sale! Well, your wait is over as this Flipkart deal has rolled out a delightful price cut on the POCO C50. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 Processor. The smartphone also promises an amazing battery life as it comes with 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery. Not just this, you also get a good enough camera as the handset comes with a 8MP Dual Camera and 5MP Front Camera. The experience of watching videos on the phone is quite enthralling.

Discount:

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 38 percent with which you can save up to Rs.3500 easily without exchange or bank discount. With the initial discount the price of the smartphone on Flipkart falls to Rs.5499. Its full price was worth Rs. 8999.

Exchange Deal:

Flipkart also offers an exchange deal worth Rs. 4950 with the help of which you can save more. This depends on the device you are trading-in.

Exchange deal contains certain conditions such as: The discount on the exchange deal depends on the model, working condition and the resale value of the smartphone you trade-in.

You also need to verify your Pin code as the exchange deal availability varies from place to place.

Bank Offers:

There are several bank offers on Flipkart which helps you to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here we are listing all the bank offers available on the shopping site.

1: You can get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.

2.Customers can also get flat Rs.3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.40,000 to Rs.49,999

3. Flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of 50,000 and above.

4: Flipkart also offers extra Rs.1000 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transaction on Net Cart Value of Rs.29,999 and above.

5: You can also get 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction, up to Rs.1,000 on orders of Rs.5,000 and above

6: On Flipkart you also get 5% Cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 15:43 IST
