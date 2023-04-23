Do not pay 84999, Xiaomi 12 Pro price stoops as low as 29299 on Amazon

You can get the Xiaomi 12 Pro priced at Rs. 84999 for just Rs. 29299 by availing these Amazon offers. Check the latest deal here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2023, 13:20 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro
View all Images
Know how you can get the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G under Rs. 30000 here. (HT Tech)

Now, you don't have to pay the full amount to get a smartphone packing premium features. Here is an Amazon deal that has brought the price of Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to under Rs. 30000 today. Amazon is offering discount, exchange and bank offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. All you need to do is grab the handset at a massively reduced price before the offer ends. Here are the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop details you need to know.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 36 percent. That is, the phone worth Rs. 84999 is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 53999. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offers provided on the phone.

On exchange, you can further save up to Rs. 24700 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be reduced to about Rs. 29299. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount on exchange depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09XB8RRMV

Also, Amazon is offering several bank offers on the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. Some of the bank offers include: Rs. 4000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 53999; Rs. 5000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 53999; Rs. 5000 instant discount on Axis Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 53999; Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 53999; and more.

Do you know?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G gets a splendid display, beautiful design, a luxurious build, and brings effortless performance. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone also gets a 120W in-box HyperCharger which is said to charge 4600mAh battery in 18 minutes. You can read the full review here to get more insights about the phone.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 13:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Do not pay 84999, Xiaomi 12 Pro price stoops as low as 29299 on Amazon
