Eyeing iPhone 15 Pro? Beware! It is set to miss out on SPECIAL feature

iPhone 15 leaks and rurmours are coming at the speed of light! From display, performance, cameras to design, hardly anything has been left to the imagination. However, there may be a big disappointment in store for all those Apple fans who are looking for game-changer iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that physical button replacement, one of the most awaited features, is unlikely to be rolled out this year on the upcoming iPhone.

MacRumors suggests that Apple is planning to stick to the two-button design for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Rumours had it that Apple would change things and use a single unified volume button this year for the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series, which would be based on the solid-state technology. Sadly, this plan has been delayed, the report suggested.

MacRumors comes with new renders of the iPhone 15 Pro which shows that Apple may opt for the iPhone 15 Pro design with a single volume button on the left side of the phone. However, it must be noted that the current iPhone models come with two separate buttons for the volume up and volume down functions. The only change that Apple is expected to make to volume buttons is a unified elongated button. Leaked renders show a thin line at the mid of the volume button.

MacRumors report also suggested that the solid-state button technology is likely to be featured with the iPhone 16 Pro models next year.

iPhone 15 Pro models may still get Mute buttons makeover

Apart from the volume buttons, Apple is tipped to make changes to the Mute button with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The report clarified that Apple is still planning to replace the mute switch with a new mute button. The mute button on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could potentially be customizable, which will work similarly to the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. This way, Apple will ditch its classic Mute switch with the arrival of the new mute button design change.