Fantastic deal! Nab the iPhone 13 Mini now; Price cut from Rs. 69900 to JUST Rs. 39900

Own a new iPhone at a highly discounted price! The iPhone 13 Mini price cut lets you save a massive Rs. 30000. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 12:16 IST
Apple iPhone 13 Mini in pictures: Specs, prices and more
image caption
1/6 The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smaller display notch this time. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Apple is using the A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 13 Mini. Paired with a larger battery, it promises longer battery life than the iPhone 13.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Both the 12MP cameras use a larger sensor, with the main camera getting a sensor shift stabilization system. The front 12MP camera remains unchanged from the iPhone 12 Mini. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 iOS 15 on the iPhone 13 Mini brings features like Cinematic camera mode, Focus modes, and a lot more.  (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 13 Mini starts at 69,900 for the base 128GB variant. It comes in Pink, White, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (Product)Red colours. (HT Tech)
Amritanshu Mukherjee
6/6 iPhone 13 Mini in Midnight (HT Tech)
iPhone 13 Mini
View all Images
Check out this awesome iPhone 13 Mini price cut deal on Amazon. (HT Tech)

What if we told you that you can own a new iPhone for under Rs. 40000? And not a very old model like the iPhone X or a refurbished model either. In fact, you could own the iPhone 13 Mini. Right now, Amazon has a great iPhone 13 Mini price cut, which slashes its rate from Rs. 69900 to just Rs. 39900, including exchange offers. Surprised? Check out how to avail it.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 69900. However, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 7 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 5000 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 64900. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 25000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 39900. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 30000. For more details, you can visit the Amazon website.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G9HD6PD

What to expect from the iPhone 13 Mini?

The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available. If you do not mind a smaller display, it is a very capable smartphone.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 12:08 IST
Tags:
