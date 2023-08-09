Flipkart Sale: iPhone 13 now available at a hugely discounted rate

Are you looking to buy the Apple iPhone 13? This could be the best time for it as Flipkart is running its Big Saving Day sale, but it will end today at 12 noon. So, before it ends, grab the iPhone 13 with a huge discount on Flipkart.

About iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 smartphone is one of the best premium smartphones available today. iPhone 13 features include the 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display, 12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera and an A15 Bionic Chip Processor. The product comes with advance sound facilities such as Dolby Digital (AC‑3), Dolby Digital Plus (E‑AC‑3), Dolby Atmos and Audible (formats 2, 3, 4, Audible Enhanced Audio, AAX and AAX+), Spatial Audio Playback. Other notable features of iPhone 13 are Splash, Water and Dust Resistant IP68 Rating (Maximum Depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC Standard 60529.

Discount:

Flipkart is offering 16% initial discount on iPhone 13 making the price drop to Rs. 58499 from Rs. 69900.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Exchange Deal:

On Flipkart you also get an exchange offer where you can grab up to Rs. 56000 off. But remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank offers:

On Flipkart you get various bank offers to further make the deal even sweeter to you. Here is the list of all the bank offers available on Flipkart.

1. 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card Transactions, up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

2. 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs. 1,250 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

3. 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Debit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs. 500 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

4. 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card Transactions, up to Rs. 750, on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

5. 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1,250 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

6. Extra Rs. 500 off on ICICI Bank Credit EMI Transactions on Net Cart Value of Rs. 24999 and above

7. 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Debit Card & EMI Transactions, up to Rs. 500, on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

8. Extra Rs. 500 off on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions on Net Cart Value of Rs. 24,999 and above.

9. Extra Rs. 500 off on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on Net Cart Value of Rs. 24,999 and above

10. 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card