Fold Phones: Tecno Phantom V Fold, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, check price, specs and more

Fold Phones: From Tecno Phantom V Fold, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, just have a look at the specifications and prices of these 5 top foldable smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 11:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Tecno Phantom V Fold, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, check out these top 5 fold phones now. (HT Tech)

Fold Phones: Are you someone who is interested in trying out new technologies? Have you ever tried using a foldable smartphone? If not, you can choose to buy it this time around. With Diwali discounts available, it will not dent your bank account by too much either. Foldable phone technology in smartphones is fascinating and a lot of brands have started manufacturing them now. Some of the renowned brands for foldable smartphones are Samsung, OnePlus, and more. We have made a list of 5 foldable smartphones. Explore these foldable phones and see if they meet your needs and budget.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G

This smartphone features a 7.85 2K+120Hz LTPO display and a secondary 6.42 FHD+ sub-display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, featuring 4nm fabrication and support for 15 5G bands. The camera setup comes with a 50MP telephoto, 50MP main, and 13MP ultra-wide rear cameras, along with a 32MP + 16MP selfie camera. It features a massive 5000mAh battery and rapid 45W charging. This foldable smartphone boasts up to 21GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256/512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The maximum retail price of this device is Rs.109999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BZCG8FNL-1

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

This smartphone comes with a 3.6" external AMOLED display and a 6.9" AMOLED 165Hz main display. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The camera system includes a 32MP selfie camera and a 12MP main rear camera with OIS, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide and macro lens. It features IP52 water-repellent design and a 3800mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs119999.

B0C6QTYTZF-2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G

Samsung's latest foldable smartphone comes with a 15.73 cm Cover Screen and unfolds to reveal a 19.21 cm Main Screen with an Infinity Flex Display. It has a multi view functionality and is constructed with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus2 and an aluminum frame. It features 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Samsung Claims this smartphone to be their toughest Samsung Galaxy foldable ever. The M.R.P. for this cutting-edge gadget is Rs.169999.

B0CB68L19S-3

OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open fold phone boasts materials like titanium alloy and carbon fiber, certified for reliable folding up to 1,000,000 times. It features Dual ProXDR displays, a 6.31" 2K resolution cover display, and a 7.82" 2K resolution flexi-fluid AMOLED display. The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor with OIS, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. The patented Flexion hinge mechanism minimizes creases, and the multi-spatial speakers with Dolby Atmos provide immersive audio. This foldable smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform with ray tracing enabled, and running on OxygenOS 13.2. The maximum retail price of this foldable smartphone is Rs.139999.

B0CKTPK4FG-4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G fold phone offers a versatile 6.2-inch Cover Screen and an expansive 7.6-inch Main Screen with an Under Display Camera for an uninterrupted view. It features Multi-View and a new Taskbar to enhance multitasking, and the device features exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an Armor Aluminum frame for durability. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.177999.

B0B8SBNW9W-5

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 10:28 IST
