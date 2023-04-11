Forget iOS 16.4, iOS 16.5 can be a game changer for iPhone users; Check EXCITING reason

Apple released the iOS 16.4 update just last month. The update brought some interesting features for users including new emojis, new Apple Podcast and Apple Music features, and more. But it looks like iPhone users are in for a big treat as the iOS 16.5 update could be a massive game changer. Recently, Apple released the first iOS 16.5 beta version and it comes with a unique feature that allows users a new way to record their screen. Check out the details below.

iOS 16.5 Beta 1 flaunts an exciting new feature

So far, if iPhone users wanted to record their screen, they had only one option. They had to go to the Control Center and then find the icon for screen recording. But now, with the introduction of the iOS 16.5 Beta 1 update, testers have found an extremely useful and convenient way to record their screen.

In this update, the screen record feature has been added to the Siri voice command. What this means is that users will be able to start their screen recording without needing to tap any button or going to the Control Center.

Users can now just say, “Hey Siri, record my screen”, and the smartphone will begin recording right away. It should be noted that there will not be any countdown before the recording starts, so users should only give the voice command when they are ready to record. Additionally, the screen record command will not work with the microphone enabled.

This will be a big boost to those who like to share screen recordings with their friends or on social media because now the steps required to start this functionality have been massively reduced.

However, since it is only the first beta version of iOS 16.5, it is not free of bugs. Some of the bugs spotted by users include a different icon showing up in Dynamic Island, lack of countdown, inability to record with voice and the Control Center icon not being turned on. The last issue has also resulted in a confusing situation where screen recording can be manually turned on from the Control Center, while it is already active via Siri.

But despite the improvements required, this new feature will definitely change the screen recording game for many iPhone users.