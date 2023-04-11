Forget iOS 16.4, iOS 16.5 can be a game changer for iPhone users; Check EXCITING reason

The first iOS 16.5 beta version has been rolled out by Apple for iPhones and it has one unique feature that will make users forget the recently released iOS 16.4 update.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 11 2023, 15:45 IST
Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5
4/5 Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
5/5 Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live. (Unsplash)
iPhone
View all Images
Know why the iOS 16.5 update can be a game changer for iPhone users. (Unsplash)

Apple released the iOS 16.4 update just last month. The update brought some interesting features for users including new emojis, new Apple Podcast and Apple Music features, and more. But it looks like iPhone users are in for a big treat as the iOS 16.5 update could be a massive game changer. Recently, Apple released the first iOS 16.5 beta version and it comes with a unique feature that allows users a new way to record their screen. Check out the details below.

iOS 16.5 Beta 1 flaunts an exciting new feature

So far, if iPhone users wanted to record their screen, they had only one option. They had to go to the Control Center and then find the icon for screen recording. But now, with the introduction of the iOS 16.5 Beta 1 update, testers have found an extremely useful and convenient way to record their screen.

In this update, the screen record feature has been added to the Siri voice command. What this means is that users will be able to start their screen recording without needing to tap any button or going to the Control Center.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Users can now just say, “Hey Siri, record my screen”, and the smartphone will begin recording right away. It should be noted that there will not be any countdown before the recording starts, so users should only give the voice command when they are ready to record. Additionally, the screen record command will not work with the microphone enabled.

This will be a big boost to those who like to share screen recordings with their friends or on social media because now the steps required to start this functionality have been massively reduced.

However, since it is only the first beta version of iOS 16.5, it is not free of bugs. Some of the bugs spotted by users include a different icon showing up in Dynamic Island, lack of countdown, inability to record with voice and the Control Center icon not being turned on. The last issue has also resulted in a confusing situation where screen recording can be manually turned on from the Control Center, while it is already active via Siri.

But despite the improvements required, this new feature will definitely change the screen recording game for many iPhone users.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 15:43 IST
