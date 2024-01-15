Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to anticipate from Samsung Galaxy S24 launch event

As the countdown begins for Samsung Unpacked 2024, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of Samsung's latest flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Samsung Galaxy S24 launch is scheduled for January 17 at 1 pm ET in San Jose, California, this event promises to be, not only a showcase of cutting-edge devices, but also introduce new 'Galaxy AI' features.

Here's a brief overview of what to anticipate at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event via Android Police.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Undoubtedly, the star of the show will be the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, poised to be Samsung's flagship for 2024. Leaks and rumours have painted a vivid picture of its features. A flat 6.8-inch display with a dazzling peak brightness of over 2,500 nits, titanium edges for a premium feel, and a design evolution maintaining the elegance of its predecessor.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The battery capacity remains at 5,000mAh, with wired charging speeds consistent at 25/45W. The camera setup, a hallmark of Samsung flagships, is expected to impress once again. The primary 200MP and 12MP ultra-wide cameras are likely to stay, with a shift in the zoom setup to a 5x shooter for improved photo quality.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are expected to maintain the size of their predecessors, offering 6.2-inch and 6.5-inch LTPO panels, respectively. Dynamic refresh rates varying from 1Hz to 120Hz add to the visual appeal. The S24 plus might boast a QHD plus resolution, while the S24 sticks with FHD plus.

Both models will feature a new version of Armor Aluminum and will be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Chipset options include Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with the latter exclusive to the US. The S24 plus gets a RAM boost to 12GB, while the S24 maintains 8GB. Larger batteries are in the cards, but charging speeds stay constant.

Camera-wise, the S24 duo retains its 50MP primary sensor, with no hardware updates. A potential introduction of in-sensor 2x zoom enhances their photography capabilities.

Galaxy AI

Beyond the hardware, Samsung aims to captivate audiences with its Galaxy AI features. Learning from the success of AI in 2023, Samsung plans to compete with the Pixel 8 by incorporating AI-powered functionalities. A Magic Editor-like tool allows users to manipulate and enhance photos, even erasing unwanted elements. Real-time translation of phone calls using AI is another exciting prospect.

Leaks suggest additional AI-powered features such as generative AI wallpaper and auto-formatting in Samsung Notes. While some functionalities may require an internet connection and a Samsung account, these innovations signify Samsung's commitment to staying at the forefront of AI technology.

In short, Samsung Unpacked 2024 promises an exciting lineup of Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones with enhanced features and the spotlight on Galaxy AI. Stay tuned for the big reveal on Jan 17, 2024.

