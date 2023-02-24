    Trending News

    Get Google Pixel 6 at 60% off on Amazon; price falls to 19949 from 95990

    With the help of the amazing offers on Amazon, the price of the Google Pixel 6 can drop to as low as Rs. 19949. Don't miss the deal, check offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 12:58 IST
    Google Pixel 6
    Google Pixel 6 is available on Amazon for Rs. 19949. Here is how. (Amazon)

    When you have a chance to grab a smartphone worth Rs. 96000 under Rs. 20000, it is a deal not to be missed. This is what has happened with the Google Pixel 6. The device is available with tempting offers on Amazon. With the help of the discount and exchange offer the price of the Google Pixel 6 can come down to under Rs. 20000 from its retail price of Rs. 95990, as per Amazon. This simply means that you can grab a feature rich premium phone at a very cheap rate. Here is all you need to know about the Google Pixel 6 price drop on Amazon.

    Google Pixel 6 price drop on Amazon

    The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6 in Kinda Coral colour can be availed for Rs. 19949 today on Amazon. The ecommerce platform is offering a discount of 60 percent on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 37999 from Rs. 95990. Amazon is also providing other offers with the help of which you can bring the cost of the phone under Rs. 20000.

    If you have an older smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the discounted rate of the phone. Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6 can come down to Rs. 19949.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Amazon is also providing two bank offers on the phone. The bank offers include- 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000; and 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000.

    B09G76DGFY

    In order to avail the Google Pixel 6 at discounted rate, all you need to do is visit Amazon, select the device, opt for the exchange offer (if you want), and proceed to make payment. Also, note that bank offers can be applied at the time of making payment.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 12:48 IST
