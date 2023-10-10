Icon

Get huge iPhone 11 discount on Flipkart! Check price cut and other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 11. The price cut is substantial and you should check out if it meets your requirements.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 16:38 IST
Check the price cut on iPhone 11 and take advantage of the Flipkart Big Billion Days. (Unsplash)

Looking for a great discount on Apple iPhone models? Then this is the perfect time as the festive season is here and e-commerce platforms are offering huge discounts on electronic products of all kinds and price ranges. Buying an iPhone during this season will save you a huge amount of money and it will equip you with one of the best devices in the market. Flipkart is now offering huge discounts on iPhone 11 and buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers too. Know more about the iPhone 11 price cut on Flipkart here.

iPhone 11 discount

The Apple iPhone 11 price is Rs.43900, but during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can get it for only Rs.36999, giving you a hefty discount of 15 percent. Note that the offer is available on the 64GB internal storage variant.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, by using eligible cards, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11. Check bank offers below.

iPhone 11 bank offers

On the purchase of iPhone 11 with an ICICI Bank Credit Card, you get 10 percent off, up to Rs.1000, on a minimum order of Rs.5000. Also, get 10 percent off on Axis Bank and Citi Credit Cards and get up to Rs.1000 off on orders of Rs.5000 and above.

Furthermore, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer and get up to Rs.35000 off. All you have to do is trade in your old smartphone with the new iPhone 11. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone's model. Also, make sure that the phone is in good working condition and does not have cracks on the display.

Why you should buy an iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 was launched in September 2019 and features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chip for fast performance. It comes with a 12MP dual-camera system for improved photography. Apple has confirmed that it will also get the upcoming iOS 17 update and it will bring exciting new features for iPhone owners to enjoy.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 16:37 IST
