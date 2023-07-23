Get POCO C51 with heavy discount on Flipkart

Nowadays, you can get a smartphone with exciting features and that too under Rs. 7000. Yes, you read that right. But, it will come courtesy a discount. Flipkart is now offering a hefty discount on POCO C51, making it available to you at a comparatively low price. Before you proceed to know further about this Flipkart deal read why you should consider buying POCO C51.

Why Should You Buy POCO C51?

POCO C51 is powered by Helio G36 Processor and its performance is up to the mark. The smartphone also comes with 64GB ROM which can be further expanded to 1Tb. You get 8MP Dual Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera with this POCO smartphone. C51 comes with 5000 mAh Battery and a 6.52-inch HD+ Display. Flipkart is offering a huge discount on this POCO smartphone. Check out the below mentioned ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Discount

Flipkart is offering a stunning initial discount of 30 % on POCO C51 by which you can save up to Rs. 3000 on this deal. According to Flipkart the original price of POCO C55 is 9999 but with this initial discount, you can have it for Rs.6999.

Exchange Deal:

On Flipkart you get up to Rs. 6450 under the exchange deal. Exchange deal will depend on the resale value of the device you trade-in. You can check the exchange availability by entering your area pin code.

Bank Offers

You also get several bank offers which makes this deal even sweeter for you. Here we are listing all the bank offers.

1. You can get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 39,999.

2. You can also get a flat Rs. 3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 49,999.

3. Bank offers also include flat Rs. 4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs. 50,000 and above.

4. Flipkart also offers 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.