Get POCO C51 with heavy discount on Flipkart

Flipkart brings you the opportunity to save a huge amount on this POCO C51 deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 13:29 IST
Power-packed phones on a budget: Samsung Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Moto G32, more
Realme C55
1/5 Realme C55: The newly added entry-level Realme C55 features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. It packs the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, and a 64MP AI primary rear camera. It comes at a price of Rs. 10999 available on the official website and Flipkart and Amazon.  (Priya / HT Tech)
Poco M5
2/5 POCO M5: It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz Display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek G99 chipset. For photography, it gets a  50MP triple camera and 8MP front camera. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 10999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
Moto G32
3/5 Moto G32: It has a strong 5000mAh battery support and power from the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Moto G32 offers a 6.5-inch Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 50MP camera with a 16MP selfie camera. You can find it priced at Rs. 10499.  (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy F13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy F13: It packs a huge 6000mAh battery and gets an Exynos 850 chipset. Topping it all, the smartphone offers a 50MP rear and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy F13 is available in three colour options – Nightsky Green, Waterfall Blue and Sunrise Copper starting at Rs. 10999.  (Flipkart )
image caption
5/5 Redmi 10A Sport: It packs a 5000mAh battery and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core Processor. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED Display and houses a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera. It comes at an affordable price of Rs. 10499.  (Xiaomi)
All you need to know about the Flipkart deal on POCO C51.
View all Images
All you need to know about the Flipkart deal on POCO C51. (Flipkart)

Nowadays, you can get a smartphone with exciting features and that too under Rs. 7000. Yes, you read that right. But, it will come courtesy a discount. Flipkart is now offering a hefty discount on POCO C51, making it available to you at a comparatively low price. Before you proceed to know further about this Flipkart deal read why you should consider buying POCO C51.

Why Should You Buy POCO C51?

POCO C51 is powered by Helio G36 Processor and its performance is up to the mark. The smartphone also comes with 64GB ROM which can be further expanded to 1Tb. You get 8MP Dual Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera with this POCO smartphone. C51 comes with 5000 mAh Battery and a 6.52-inch HD+ Display. Flipkart is offering a huge discount on this POCO smartphone. Check out the below mentioned ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Discount

Flipkart is offering a stunning initial discount of 30 % on POCO C51 by which you can save up to Rs. 3000 on this deal. According to Flipkart the original price of POCO C55 is 9999 but with this initial discount, you can have it for Rs.6999.

Exchange Deal:

On Flipkart you get up to Rs. 6450 under the exchange deal. Exchange deal will depend on the resale value of the device you trade-in. You can check the exchange availability by entering your area pin code.

Bank Offers

You also get several bank offers which makes this deal even sweeter for you. Here we are listing all the bank offers.

1. You can get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 39,999.

2. You can also get a flat Rs. 3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 49,999.

3. Bank offers also include flat Rs. 4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs. 50,000 and above.

4. Flipkart also offers 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 13:29 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Get POCO C51 with heavy discount on Flipkart
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets