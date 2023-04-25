Give yourself a tech upgrade! iPhone 13 price drops to just 33999

Own the iPhone 13 for as low as just Rs. 33999 with Amazon's discounts, exchange offer and bank benefits. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 25 2023, 10:49 IST
iPhone 13 has received a huge price cut on Amazon. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 14 gets Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood which also powers the iPhone 14, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. Moreover, it is an upgrade over the previous iPhone 12, and features a smaller notch, faster processor and better cameras. With the reveal of iOS 17 on the horizon, Apple's iPhone 13 makes the perfect option to upgrade to, as it will get all the new features coming to iPhone.

Although the iPhone 13 is usually priced at a premium, Amazon has announced a great offer on the smartphone where its price has taken a huge plunge. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Amazon has announced a huge discount on it, and you can grab it for Rs. 33999 after applying all the offers! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 61999 on Amazon, giving you a direct 11% discount, which amounts to Rs. 7901. To make this deal even better, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Amazon is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 28000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum value possible for your old smartphone, the price of the iPhone 13 drops down to just Rs. 33999!

However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

B09V4MXBSN

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. Amazon is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added cost!

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 10:49 IST
