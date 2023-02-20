Google Pixel 7 does not offer latest 5G standard: Report

Google Pixel 7, launched back in October 2022 is a 5G smartphone. Sadly, Pixel 7 users will need to wait for some time to enjoy the the latest 5G standard! This is so because Pixel 7 is still on an older 5G standard. 9to5Google reports that 3GPP is responsible for 'developing mobile broadband standards', with a particular emphasis on 5G technology. These standards are released periodically. Now, the Pixel 7 is running on the previous 3GPP Release 15 in contrast to the more advanced options currently available on other smartphones. That would not be much appreciated by Google Pixel 7 users who paid top dollar for their handsets.

You should note that 3GPP Release 15 was rolled out back in June 2018. Later, it was followed by Release 16 in July 2020. "Release 17 came out in June of 2022 and Release 18 is targeting 2024. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X75 with Release 17 and 18 support earlier this month," the report mentioned. Release 16 brings a “plethora of enhancements to the foundational aspects of the 5G system" such as coverage, capacity, latency, power, mobility, reliability, ease of deployment, and a lot more.

According to a filing on the Android 13 QPR issue tracker on Reddit by a user named "stark", a Google staff member has revealed that Google Pixel 7, which incorporates the Exynos 5300 modem, is equipped with Release 15 to facilitate its "initial launch." However, a short mention of the Exynos 5300 on Samsung's website from December 2022 claims that the modem is compliant with 3GPP Release 16.

When will Google Pixel 7 users get 5G

The Google staff member further mentioned that “3GPP Release 16 will plan in the Android U release.” One possible interpretation is that the Pixel 7 is expected to receive an update to Release 16 during the fall season, the 9to5Google report suggested. Meanwhile, several other rumours suggest that Google Pixel 8 may feature the same 5300 modems as well as the Tensor G3, and it is also possible that only the newer phone will be compatible with the new 5G standard.