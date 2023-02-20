    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Google Pixel 7 does not offer latest 5G standard: Report

    A report has revealed that Google Pixel 7 doesn't support the latest 5G standard.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 13:44 IST
    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
    image caption
    1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Google Pixel 7
    View all Images
    Google Pixel 7 is still running on an older 5G version. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Google Pixel 7, launched back in October 2022 is a 5G smartphone. Sadly, Pixel 7 users will need to wait for some time to enjoy the the latest 5G standard! This is so because Pixel 7 is still on an older 5G standard. 9to5Google reports that 3GPP is responsible for 'developing mobile broadband standards', with a particular emphasis on 5G technology. These standards are released periodically. Now, the Pixel 7 is running on the previous 3GPP Release 15 in contrast to the more advanced options currently available on other smartphones. That would not be much appreciated by Google Pixel 7 users who paid top dollar for their handsets.

    You should note that 3GPP Release 15 was rolled out back in June 2018. Later, it was followed by Release 16 in July 2020. "Release 17 came out in June of 2022 and Release 18 is targeting 2024. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X75 with Release 17 and 18 support earlier this month," the report mentioned. Release 16 brings a “plethora of enhancements to the foundational aspects of the 5G system" such as coverage, capacity, latency, power, mobility, reliability, ease of deployment, and a lot more.

    According to a filing on the Android 13 QPR issue tracker on Reddit by a user named "stark", a Google staff member has revealed that Google Pixel 7, which incorporates the Exynos 5300 modem, is equipped with Release 15 to facilitate its "initial launch." However, a short mention of the Exynos 5300 on Samsung's website from December 2022 claims that the modem is compliant with 3GPP Release 16.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BJL6BJ1Q

    When will Google Pixel 7 users get 5G

    The Google staff member further mentioned that “3GPP Release 16 will plan in the Android U release.” One possible interpretation is that the Pixel 7 is expected to receive an update to Release 16 during the fall season, the 9to5Google report suggested. Meanwhile, several other rumours suggest that Google Pixel 8 may feature the same 5300 modems as well as the Tensor G3, and it is also possible that only the newer phone will be compatible with the new 5G standard.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 13:44 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Google Pixel 7 does not offer latest 5G standard: Report
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba