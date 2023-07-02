Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may get a big battery boost over Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 series had got a number of things right – from camera to Android OS. Still, there were a few areas where Pixel users wished that Google should have worked harder on it. In fact, it did not tick the right boxes In terms of charging speed. Actually, Google has never tried to step in with fast-charging tech, despite the fact that several smartphone manufacturers such as Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oppo have launched their fast-charging smartphones. Google is now focusing on the launch of its premium flagship series Pixel 8 later this year and finally, Pixel 8's battery and charging speed may get a big boost, at least it will be better than Pixel 7 series.

As per a report by Android Authority, Google Pixel 8 Pro may get 27W charging instead of the 23W that is on the Pixel 7 Pro. Similarly, the Pixel 8 is expected to support a 24W charging speed, on the other hand, the Pixel 7 has a mere 20W charging support. Although this may seem a baby step, but it may offer a bump in charging power that Pixel fans so desperately want.

Google Pixel 8 series expected battery boost

The same report also shed light on the expected battery power for the Pixel 8 series. It suggests that Google Pixel 8 may pack a 4485 mAh battery over the 4270 mAh of the Pixel 7. Likewise, Pixel 8 Pro is expected to witness a new powerful 4,950 mAh battery over the 4926 mAh of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apart from these, some earlier leaks suggest that Pixel 8 may feature a smaller 6.17-inch display than the last year's version, which was 6.3-inch. The standard Pixel phones have always been limited to a 60-90Hz refresh rate. Even the Google Pixel 7 has a 90Hz refresh rate. But the latest leak hints that Pixel 8 may get a boost to a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, Google is aiming to refine the rounded corners on both models.

Moreover, Pixel 8 series may also build on Wi-Fi 6 and 6E which may get better speeds.

Google Pixel 8 series' expected launch is still months away and hence, you should wait for more information as things may well change.