Google Pixel 8: Launch date, display, chip, camera

The Pixel 8 will sport the Tensor G3 chip, a Google-designed powerhouse.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 17:46 IST
iPhone 15 Ultra shock! No boost in battery size likely
iPhone 14
1/5 The Apple event is going to happen on September 12, 2023. It is expected that the company may launch four new models of iPhone 15. However, the name of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has not been confirmed yet. Will it be changed to iPhone 15 Ultra or will there be an entirely new iPhone? It is still quite uncertain as Apple has remained mum on the issue. But note that the likelihood of an entirely new iPhone (the 5th iPhone) is slim to none. In the meanwhile, just recently, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max may get a battery upgrade, however, it seems like the rumours were false. (Apple)
iPhone 15
2/5 According to a post shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by tipster Majin Bu, the iPhone 15 Ultra will feature a 4422 mAh battery and not a 4,852 mAh as reported earlier. This is an upgrade from iPhone 14 Pro Max which has a 4323 mAh battery, however, is not a massive upgrade as expected.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
3/5 This rumour can come as a shock to iPhone fans, as most of have demanded a big battery booster shot for the new iPhones. Despite getting a smaller battery, iPhone 15 models are getting various new upgrades and one of them is receiving an A17 Bionic chipset, however, this will be only available for Pro models. (AFP)
iPhone 15
4/5 Additionally, the iPhone 15 Ultra is also receiving an action button with a titanium frame. It may also feature a new periscope telephoto camera that will enhance the optical zoom range by 5x to 6x - some have even hinted at 10x. This upgrade can give tough competition to Samsung's high-end smartphones. (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/5 Also, tipsters believe that iPhone 15 models will also feature USB-C type charging, which may also have an impact on the phone’s charging capacity. Needless to say, the actual specs of the smartphone will be announced at the Apple event and till then, just stay tuned for more updates. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8
View all Images
The Pixel 8 models might feature slightly smaller screens, but the real improvement lies in screen brightness.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The highly-anticipated Google Pixel 8  is on the horizon. Google Pixel 8 launch date is slated for October 4th. It will be exciting to witness what Google has for us this time. Rumors have been swirling about some intriguing features, including Google's signature machine-learning advancements and hardware upgrades. Google Pixel 8 launch will come just weeks after Apple's iPhone 15 launch, signaling a busy season for smartphone enthusiasts.

The launch event will take place in New York City on October 4th at 7 A.M. PT / 10 A.M. ET, with livestreaming available for those unable to attend in person.

Here's a sneak peek at the expected features of Google Pixel 8:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 In-House Chip: 

The Pixel 8 will reportedly sport the Tensor G3 chip, designed by Google. This chip aims to improve performance and address concerns about previous chip iterations lagging behind competitors, with a strong focus on AI features.

Camera Sensor Upgrades: While the Pixel 8's camera setup won't undergo a radical overhaul, the Pixel 8 Pro's ultrawide camera may receive a substantial boost to a 48MP sensor. Both models are rumored to feature Samsung Isocell GN2 sensors for their primary 50MP cameras, promising better low-light photography and 8K video support.

Extended Software Support:

Google plans to offer a generous five years of software updates for Pixel users, surpassing many Android competitors. This means you'll enjoy the latest software features for an extended period.

Display: 

The Pixel 8 models might feature slightly smaller screens, but the real improvement lies in screen brightness. The Pixel 8 is expected to reach 1,400 nits, while the Pixel 8 Pro could soar to 1,600 nits, resulting in brighter and better displays.

According to a report from Gizmodo, RAM configurations may remain similar, although there's hope for 12GB of memory in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The under-display fingerprint sensor is here to stay. Furthermore, there are hints of a temperature sensor joining the device's sensor suite.

Please note that all these specifications provided are just speculations, Google is yet to release the official information about this premium phone. Till then, wait for October 4th to witness this highly anticipated unveiling.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 15:37 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Google Pixel 8: Launch date, display, chip, camera
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire launch U-turn! Know what’s happening to India rollout
Free Fire India
Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets