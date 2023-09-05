Google Pixel 8: Launch date, display, chip, camera

The highly-anticipated Google Pixel 8 is on the horizon. Google Pixel 8 launch date is slated for October 4th. It will be exciting to witness what Google has for us this time. Rumors have been swirling about some intriguing features, including Google's signature machine-learning advancements and hardware upgrades. Google Pixel 8 launch will come just weeks after Apple's iPhone 15 launch, signaling a busy season for smartphone enthusiasts.

The launch event will take place in New York City on October 4th at 7 A.M. PT / 10 A.M. ET, with livestreaming available for those unable to attend in person.

Here's a sneak peek at the expected features of Google Pixel 8:

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In-House Chip:

The Pixel 8 will reportedly sport the Tensor G3 chip, designed by Google. This chip aims to improve performance and address concerns about previous chip iterations lagging behind competitors, with a strong focus on AI features.

Camera Sensor Upgrades: While the Pixel 8's camera setup won't undergo a radical overhaul, the Pixel 8 Pro's ultrawide camera may receive a substantial boost to a 48MP sensor. Both models are rumored to feature Samsung Isocell GN2 sensors for their primary 50MP cameras, promising better low-light photography and 8K video support.

Extended Software Support:

Google plans to offer a generous five years of software updates for Pixel users, surpassing many Android competitors. This means you'll enjoy the latest software features for an extended period.

Display:

The Pixel 8 models might feature slightly smaller screens, but the real improvement lies in screen brightness. The Pixel 8 is expected to reach 1,400 nits, while the Pixel 8 Pro could soar to 1,600 nits, resulting in brighter and better displays.

According to a report from Gizmodo, RAM configurations may remain similar, although there's hope for 12GB of memory in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The under-display fingerprint sensor is here to stay. Furthermore, there are hints of a temperature sensor joining the device's sensor suite.

Please note that all these specifications provided are just speculations, Google is yet to release the official information about this premium phone. Till then, wait for October 4th to witness this highly anticipated unveiling.