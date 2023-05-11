Google Pixel Fold price announced! Will take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Check full list

Google Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone by Google, has been officially launched during the Google I/O 2023 event. With Pixel Fold, Google has stepped into the competitive and progressive market of foldable smartphones with is currently dominated by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is priced at a starting $1799 (Rs. 154999). Powered by the latest Tensor G2 chip, what is Google Pixel Fold price? Check out the full list here.

Google Pixel Fold price list

Google Pixel Fold price in US (United States): $1799

Google Pixel Fold price in UK (United Kingdom): £1749

Google Pixel Fold price in Germany: Ab 1.899 €

Google Pixel Fold price in Japan: ￥21,083

Google Pixel Fold will be available in two colour options– Porcelain and Obsidian. It will be available for preorder starting today, May 11 in select countries. Sadly, India won't get the Pixel Fold for now.

Google Pixel Fold specs and features

The Google Pixel Fold boasts a 7.6-inch display with a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels when unfolded. When folded, it transforms into a compact 5.8-inch phone. Both displays use OLED panels and feature a refresh rate of 120Hz. Powering the Pixel Fold is Google's Tensor G2 chip, which also drives the Pixel 7 series, including the new Pixel 7a.

In terms of optics, it is equipped with a total of 5 cameras, the Pixel Fold incorporates a triple camera setup on its rear. This setup includes a 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with a 10.8MP ultrawide sensor and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto sensor.

According to Google's claims, the Pixel Fold delivers up to 24 hours of battery life. It supports rapid charging with up to 30W and also offers wireless charging capability. Additionally, it features IPX8 water resistance rating.