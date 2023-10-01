Icon

Google's Pixel 8 Series to deep dive into AI; know what is coming

Google's dedication to AI is clear, nad the same should reflect in Google Pixel 8 experience. Google is expected to enhance the AI experience on Pixel with every iteration hereafter.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 01 2023, 11:54 IST
Icon
Tired of managing excessive emails? Google just rolled out this new Gmail feature
Google Pixel 7 Pro
1/5 Do you also face difficulties while managing your emails on Gmail? It is quite a hectic task to remove a large chunk of unwanted mail from the Android devices. Things are changing for the better now as Google has rolled out its latest update where you can get rid of this problem, but up to an extent.. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Gmail for Android is introducing a new feature – the "Select All" button – which facilitates efficient inbox management. This button will enable users to easily select multiple emails to clean up their inbox. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 While this functionality has long been available on Gmail's web application, it's a significant addition for mobile users. It simplifies the process of selecting multiple emails. This task was previously more difficult on Android devices. (Playstore)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
4/5 With the "Select All" button, you will only be allowed to select a maximum of 50 emails at once. This is similar to the limitation present in the web version of Gmail. Despite this limitation, it was a much-needed feature for Android users. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 As per a report by 9T05 Google, users can see "Select All" button in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 for both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. It's worth noting that this change appears to be implemented on a device basis, rather than being tied directly to a traditional app update. The introduction of this feature is a step towards enhancing the mobile Gmail experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient for managing emails.  (Playstore)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
icon View all Images
Google has already infused AI into its Pixel phones, from the debut of Google Assistant to features like Top Shot and Night Sight. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

Google's annual Made By Google launch event is just two days away - scheduled for October 4. The tech giant is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. While Google has kept the official details under wraps, leaks have given us a sneak peek into what we can expect from these devices. It's clear that AI will play a central role in shaping the future of the Pixel series.

AI-Powered Performance

Under the hood, both devices are expected to be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is rumored to feature a new 9-core CPU layout, promising impressive AI capabilities. Google's dedication to AI is clear, as they continue to enhance the Pixel experience with every iteration.

Camera Innovations

The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to feature a triple-rear camera setup, ensuring exceptional photography experiences. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 might opt for a dual-rear camera setup, both housed within a distinctive visor-shaped module. According to a report by 91mobiles, these cameras are set to harness AI for features like Audio Eraser and even the ability to change faces in photos.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

AI Takes Center Stage

Google has already infused AI into its Pixel phones, from the debut of Google Assistant to features like Top Shot and Night Sight. However, with the Pixel 8, AI is taking the spotlight. The tagline, "Pixel 8 is engineered by Google, with AI controlled by you," emphasizes the role of AI in the user experience.

AI for Efficiency and Safety

According to a report by 9TO5Google, the Pixel 8 series aims to leverage AI to save users time and enhance safety. Features like "Summarize" in Google Assistant, which generates quick bullet-point summaries from webpages, highlight the device's efficiency. Additionally, safety and security are reinforced with the new Titan M2 and Tensor G3 chips, along with Google One's VPN and the "Safety Check" feature.

As pre-orders for the Pixel 8 series start soon, Google enthusiasts have much to look forward to on October 4th. Stay tuned for the official launch to witness these AI-driven wonders in action.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 11:29 IST
Home Mobile News Google's Pixel 8 Series to deep dive into AI; know what is coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon