Google's Pixel 8 Series to deep dive into AI; know what is coming

Google's annual Made By Google launch event is just two days away - scheduled for October 4. The tech giant is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. While Google has kept the official details under wraps, leaks have given us a sneak peek into what we can expect from these devices. It's clear that AI will play a central role in shaping the future of the Pixel series.

AI-Powered Performance

Under the hood, both devices are expected to be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is rumored to feature a new 9-core CPU layout, promising impressive AI capabilities. Google's dedication to AI is clear, as they continue to enhance the Pixel experience with every iteration.

Camera Innovations

The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to feature a triple-rear camera setup, ensuring exceptional photography experiences. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 might opt for a dual-rear camera setup, both housed within a distinctive visor-shaped module. According to a report by 91mobiles, these cameras are set to harness AI for features like Audio Eraser and even the ability to change faces in photos.

AI Takes Center Stage

Google has already infused AI into its Pixel phones, from the debut of Google Assistant to features like Top Shot and Night Sight. However, with the Pixel 8, AI is taking the spotlight. The tagline, "Pixel 8 is engineered by Google, with AI controlled by you," emphasizes the role of AI in the user experience.

AI for Efficiency and Safety

According to a report by 9TO5Google, the Pixel 8 series aims to leverage AI to save users time and enhance safety. Features like "Summarize" in Google Assistant, which generates quick bullet-point summaries from webpages, highlight the device's efficiency. Additionally, safety and security are reinforced with the new Titan M2 and Tensor G3 chips, along with Google One's VPN and the "Safety Check" feature.

As pre-orders for the Pixel 8 series start soon, Google enthusiasts have much to look forward to on October 4th. Stay tuned for the official launch to witness these AI-driven wonders in action.

