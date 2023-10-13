Icon

Grab amazing offers on iPhone 11 Pro Max; Check Flipkart price now

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, in the elegant Midnight Green colour with 64 GB of storage, is available with a big price cut on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 23:25 IST
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Flipkart)

The festive season is here and various e-commerce platforms have started giving huge discounts on many products across all segments. If you are an Apple iPhone enthusiast and looking to buy one, then this is a great time as there are a number of amazing deals available. Of special note is the one on Flipkart, which is offering a big price cut on iPhone 11 Pro Max. Along with the initial discount, it is providing other bank and exchange offers. Check out the Flipkart discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 11 Pro Max price drop

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, in the elegant Midnight Green with 64 GB of storage, is available with a huge price cut on Flipkart. From its original price of Rs.109900, Flipkart has rolled out a tempting 12 percent discount and it's on offer now at Rs.95699. Moreover, if you're an ICICI Bank Credit Card holder, you can avail an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs.1,000. Isn't it a great deal? Let's look at the specifications and features of this premium smartphone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications:

iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 16.51 cm (6.5-inch) Super Retina XDR Display. This premium smartphone phone boasts a powerful A13 Bionic Chip Processor, which not only ensures lightning-fast performance but also optimizes power efficiency, ensuring a longer battery life. This means you can enjoy all the features this phone has to offer without constantly worrying about recharging.

Camera

What truly sets the iPhone 11 Pro Max apart is its impressive camera system. It boasts a trio of 12-megapixel cameras that work seamlessly together: Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto. The Ultra Wide camera provides a 120° field of view. The Wide camera offers 100 percent Focus Pixels and Optical Image Stabilization, ensuring sharp, steady photos, even in low light. The Telephoto camera comes with an f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom for stunning close-ups.

The camera system also excels in video recording. You can shoot 4K video at 60 fps with an extended dynamic range, resulting in breathtakingly detailed and lifelike videos. The iPhone 11 Pro Max introduces new video editing tools, allowing you to rotate, crop, and apply filters to your videos right on your device.

Additionally, the Night Mode feature is a game-changer for low-light photography. Whether you're in a dimly lit restaurant or capturing a sunset on the beach, the iPhone 11 Pro Max automatically activates Night Mode.

Don't miss this opportunity to own this amazing smartphone at a discounted price. Grab it now!

