Grab iPhone 14 priced at just 46999 as Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale offer goes live

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is now live and you can grab smartphones, gadgets, home appliances and more with huge discounts, in addition to other offers. One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Although the iPhone 14 may look similar to last year's iPhone 13, it comes with enhancements that make it superior to its predecessor. Apple's flagship smartphone boasts improved battery life and upgraded cameras, as well as better photography capabilities due to the Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset.

With this Flipkart offer, the iPhone 14 can be yours for Rs. 46999! The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to discounted deals. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 46999 with Flipkart's Big Saving Days offer! Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 66999, giving customers an initial discount of Rs. 12901. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 trade-in offer

In addition to discounts, Flipkart has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for just Rs. 46999! Lastly, Flipkart has one more offer in store for its customers.

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. So, hurry up and grab an iPhone 14 now during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale before it is late!