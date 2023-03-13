    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Grab iPhone 14 priced at just 46999 as Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale offer goes live

    Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to just Rs. 46999, with additional discounts on offer! Check offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 13 2023, 10:44 IST
    Best camera smartphones of 2022: Not just iPhone 14 Pro! These flagships have mind-blowing cameras
    image caption
    1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is our favourite! Samsung’s colour tuning is amazing and its 108MP camera can do wonders at night. The 10X optical zoom camera is great for photographers, and the video recording performance is impressive. Even portrait photos have great bokeh effects and subject cutout, both from its front and rear camera sensors. Great deal on Amazon right now: Rs. 99,999 for the base 256GB model. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 With a 48MP main camera and a new 12MP ultra-wide camera, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can take brighter and detailed night photos as well as great daylight photos. The macro mode is great and the 3X zoom is impressive too. If you care for videos, the iPhone impresses with its unmatched dynamic range and great noise suppression. Starting at Rs. 129,900 for the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro, there aren’t many overall camera packages as great as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iQOO 9T
    3/5 At Rs. 49,999, the iQOO 9T is a good deal for those who want good cameras and reliable performance. It impresses at night and offers brightly lit and saturated photos during the day. The iQOO 9T also offers a 2x zoom portrait camera for good portrait photos. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and the V1+ chip keep the phone cool and help with image processing. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    4/5 The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes to India at a price of Rs. 84,999 and is a superb phone for photographers. It has impressed us with its colour tones and great exposure management. It even beats the iPhone with its skin tones and superb Night Sight photos. The 5X optical telephoto camera helps while zooming , and Google’s AI and ML algorithms can enhance the photos to offer a highly desirable effect. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is the company’s flagship in India, at Rs. 54,999 is another great camera smartphone you can buy. With a triplet of three 50MP cameras at the back, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers bright and colour boosted photos in most lighting situations. The 50MP zoom camera is of great help while taking portraits, and Xiaomi’s various camera modes are fun to play with as well. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    View all Images
    There is a hefty discount applicable on the iPhone 14. (REUTERS)

    Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is now live and you can grab smartphones, gadgets, home appliances and more with huge discounts, in addition to other offers. One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Although the iPhone 14 may look similar to last year's iPhone 13, it comes with enhancements that make it superior to its predecessor. Apple's flagship smartphone boasts improved battery life and upgraded cameras, as well as better photography capabilities due to the Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset.

    With this Flipkart offer, the iPhone 14 can be yours for Rs. 46999! The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to discounted deals. Check out the offer details here.

    iPhone 14 discount

    Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 46999 with Flipkart's Big Saving Days offer! Here's how.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 66999, giving customers an initial discount of Rs. 12901. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

    iPhone 14 trade-in offer

    In addition to discounts, Flipkart has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

    You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for just Rs. 46999! Lastly, Flipkart has one more offer in store for its customers.

    B0BDJVSDMY

    iPhone 14 Bank offers

    Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. So, hurry up and grab an iPhone 14 now during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale before it is late!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Mar, 10:44 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Grab iPhone 14 priced at just 46999 as Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale offer goes live
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4