Grab the iPhone 13 Mini for a big discount; Opportunity to save big amount

We have found an interesting iPhone 13 Mini discount on Amazon that will allow you to save up to Rs. 26150. Check details to know how to.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 17 2023, 12:27 IST
Apple iPhone 13 Mini in pictures: Specs, prices and more
image caption
1/6 The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smaller display notch this time. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Apple is using the A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 13 Mini. Paired with a larger battery, it promises longer battery life than the iPhone 13.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Both the 12MP cameras use a larger sensor, with the main camera getting a sensor shift stabilization system. The front 12MP camera remains unchanged from the iPhone 12 Mini. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 iOS 15 on the iPhone 13 Mini brings features like Cinematic camera mode, Focus modes, and a lot more.  (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 13 Mini starts at 69,900 for the base 128GB variant. It comes in Pink, White, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (Product)Red colours. (HT Tech)
Amritanshu Mukherjee
6/6 iPhone 13 Mini in Midnight (HT Tech)
iPhone 13 mini
View all Images
Check out this awesome iPhone 13 Mini price cut deal on Amazon. (HT Tech)

In the smartphone world, the iPhone holds a prestigious position. The smartphone not only has a high brand value, but it also offers cutting-edge software and hardware technology packed in an iconic design. And through our reviews, we have found that the iPhone cameras are some of the best in the market. But owning an iPhone can be an expensive affair. So, we set out to look for an iPhone deal that lets you save big bucks. And we have found one such offer on Amazon for the iPhone 13 Mini.

The iPhone 13 Mini is primarily known for being a miniature flagship by Apple, with a display size of 5.4-inch. But despite its small size, it packs a powerful punch with its A15 Bionic chipset along with the iOS 16 functionalities. If you are a fan of smaller smartphones that fit right in your pocket, then this iPhone 13 Mini discount deal is just for you. The iPhone 13 Mini, 256GB variant retails for Rs. 79900 but right now, you can get it for just Rs. 53750, allowing you to save as much as Rs. 26150, with the help of exchange offers. Let us check the details.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 79900. However, there is a discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 6 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 5000 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 74900. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G9CRB53

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 21150 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 53750. This way you are saving a whopping Rs.26150. For more details, you can visit the Amazon website.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 May, 12:26 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Grab the iPhone 13 Mini for a big discount; Opportunity to save big amount
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets