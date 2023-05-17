Grab the iPhone 13 Mini for a big discount; Opportunity to save big amount

In the smartphone world, the iPhone holds a prestigious position. The smartphone not only has a high brand value, but it also offers cutting-edge software and hardware technology packed in an iconic design. And through our reviews, we have found that the iPhone cameras are some of the best in the market. But owning an iPhone can be an expensive affair. So, we set out to look for an iPhone deal that lets you save big bucks. And we have found one such offer on Amazon for the iPhone 13 Mini.

The iPhone 13 Mini is primarily known for being a miniature flagship by Apple, with a display size of 5.4-inch. But despite its small size, it packs a powerful punch with its A15 Bionic chipset along with the iOS 16 functionalities. If you are a fan of smaller smartphones that fit right in your pocket, then this iPhone 13 Mini discount deal is just for you. The iPhone 13 Mini, 256GB variant retails for Rs. 79900 but right now, you can get it for just Rs. 53750, allowing you to save as much as Rs. 26150, with the help of exchange offers. Let us check the details.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 79900. However, there is a discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 6 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 5000 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 74900. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 21150 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 53750. This way you are saving a whopping Rs.26150. For more details, you can visit the Amazon website.