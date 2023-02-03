High-end iPhone 15, iPhone 16 model to get periscope camera!

Apple is considering bringing several new features and changes to the upcoming iPhone 15 series. One of the features Apple is expected to bring is the new periscope zoom camera. However, this feature will only be available to the highest-end iPhone 15 Ultra model. And now, according to analyst Ming Chi Kuo, only one/highest-end new iPhone 16 model in 2H24 will have the periscope camera.

"Only one/the highest-end model of the new 2H24 iPhone 16 series may have a periscope camera, not the two models of market expectation. It's detrimental to Largan and Genius since the demand for lens upgrades will fall below expectations," Kuo said in a tweet.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In a series of tweets, the analyst further stated that as previously predicted, the highest-end model of the 2H23 new iPhone 15 model (15 Pro Max or 15 Ultra) will adopt the periscope camera. The market expected that adding periscope cameras to more iPhone models would drive demand for lens upgrades in 2023-2024.

"But my latest survey indicates only one/highest-end new iPhone 16 model in 2H24 will have the periscope camera, not the two models the market expected. Therefore, the contribution of the periscope camera to the demand for lens upgrades may be lower than the market consensus," Kuo added.

Apple is expected to launch four models under the iPhone 15 series namely- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra in the month of September. As per the reports, leaks, and rumours, all four models are expected to feature the Dynamic Island and USB-C port.

While Apple is said to bring its latest A17 Bionic chip with the Pro models. The Pro models can also get a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons, along with several other features.