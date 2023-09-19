Icon

HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first

Smart devices maker HTech will target major cities of Uttar Pradesh in the first phase to market its smartphone, HONOR 90 5G, which it launched in the state on Monday.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 23:37 IST
Icon
Best smartphone deals of the day! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is backed with a 4500 mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.74999, however, you can get it for Rs.39999 on Flipkart, giving you a discount of 46 percent. (Samsung)
The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: The smartphone features a  6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. It features a  triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.85999, however, you can get it for Rs.62999, giving you a huge discount of 27 percent. (Amazon)
The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
3/5 iQOO Z7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch 3D curved super-vision display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 7200 processor which is based on a 4nm process. The smartphone features a 64 MP main OIS Camera and is backed with a  4600 mAh battery and 66W flash charge. The iQOO Z7 Pro is priced at Rs.27999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.24999, giving you a discount of 11 percent. (Amazon.in)
The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
4/5 Realme Narzo N53: The smartphone features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support. It features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary AI camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.12999, however, you can get it for Rs.10999 from Amazon, giving you a discount of 15 percent. (Realme)
The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
5/5 Motorola G84: It features a 6.55-inch pOLED FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 5000 mAh battery with a 30 W TurboPower charger. It comes with a 50 MP OIS Camera and a 16MP front camera to capture amazing images. The smartphone retails for Rs.22999, but you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a discount of 13 percent.  (Flipkart)
The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
View all Images
The premium device is available at a price starting from 37,999 on online channels. (PTI)

Smart devices maker HTech will target major cities of Uttar Pradesh in the first phase to market its smartphone, HONOR 90 5G, which it launched in the state on Monday.

Senior vice-president of HTech C P Khandelwal, who was in Lucknow to mark the launch of the smartphone, told PTI, "The launch has been good, and we have launched it on online and offline channels.

Speaking about the marketing strategy for the state, he said that the company has appointed distributors in major cities in the first phase keeping in mind the company's first product, first launch, and "price band, which is majorly acceptable for the major cities".

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

"But soon we will come up with more models, where we will go across cities, towns and everywhere," he said and added that the next launch is likely within two months.

The premium device is available at a price starting from 37,999 on online channels.

When asked how he sees Uttar Pradesh as a market for smartphones, Khandelwal said, "Definitely UP is one of the biggest markets for smartphones in India being the most populous state. We are targeting and have appointed our distributors and offline retailers.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, in a statement said, "We at HTech, are pleased to mark an important milestone by bringing back to Indian consumers a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem..

"With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 23:37 IST
Home Mobile News HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI tips for today: How to target the enemy in an ambush
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Meet the likely first GTA 6 female character, Lucia.
GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions
GTA 6
New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans
Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon