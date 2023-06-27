Huge sale on Apple iPhone 13! Check price and offers here

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 12:05 IST
Get a huge discount on Apple iPhone 13 (Pexels)
Do you want to upgrade your phone with Apple's new iPhone 13? We have found you the best money-saving deal on Flipkart. This is a great chance for you to get a new premium smartphone at a very reasonable price. Let's dive into what Apple iPhone 13 has to offer.

The iPhone 13 is available in two variants with a storage capacity of 128 GB and 256 GB. It comes with a 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display. It is powered with the latest version of iOS which is iOS 16. It features a dual set camera of 12 MP each that captures mesmerizing images, with a 12 MP front camera. Additionally, the lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip enhances your performance by enabling seamless multitasking.

Apple iPhone 13 discount

Originally, the 128GB variant of iPhone 13 is priced at Rs. 69,900, However, with a huge price cut available on Flipkart, you can get it at a reasonable price of Rs. 58,499, giving a discount of 16 percent.

Not only discounts, but you can also get additional offs by using bank offers and exchange deals that will further reduce the selling price of the iPhone 13.

Bank offers

You can get 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.10,000 and above. And you can get 10% off on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.10,000 and above. Additionally, get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Furthermore, you can avail exchange offer in which you can trade in your old smartphone for iPhone 13. The exchange value can get you an additional of up to Rs. 35,000. However, it solely depends on your old smartphone model and its working condition. Make sure that your phone is working properly and it does not have any cracks on the screen as the technician will thoroughly go through the phone.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 12:03 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets