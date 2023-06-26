Huge savings! iPhone 12 price plummets by 9 percent; Check offers

We have been using the iPhone 12 for quite some time now and it is truly one of the most value-for-money iPhones that you can buy right. In addition to features like the Super Retina XDR display and A14 Bionic chipset, it also supports 5G, meaning you can take advantage of blazing-fast network speeds. The iPhone 12 offers a blend of great performance, excellent cameras, and nifty features. Moreover, iPhone 12 owners are also expected to get new features with the iOS 17 update that was announced at WWDC 2023, which means, software-wise, it will be almost as good as the latest iPhone available now.

So, if you've been searching for a great deal on the iPhone 12, you can grab it right now with amazing discounts, in addition to bank benefits and exchange offers. Know details here.

iPhone 12 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now on the e-commerce platform. Here's how.

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 9 percent discount on the smartphone that amounts to Rs. 5901, and that's not all. You can further lower the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

In addition to the discount, Flipkart is also offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Lastly, you also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.