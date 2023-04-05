iOS 17 update: Know the features iPhone users want the most

iOS 17 is now set to bring several new features but what are the features iPhone users want the most?

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 19:00 IST
iOS 17
View all Images
Know the most requested features of iOS 17. (Unsplash)

With Apple announcing the date for WWDC 2023, the hype around iOS 17 is building up. Previous reports had revealed that iOS 17 would only bring about minor changes and not any substantial features. But recently, Apple analyst Mark Gurman stated that the iOS 17 update will bring some ‘nice to have' features. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple originally intended iOS 17 to be a ‘tuneup release'. But Apple has now changed its strategy regarding the iOS 17 update, which has been codenamed Dawn, and it will now arrive with several new features.

9to5Mac recently conducted a poll where it asked users which iOS 17 features they would want the most. With over 7000 votes, the results of the poll have made the wishes of iPhone users clear.

Most requested iOS 17 features

According to the poll, the most requested feature was a complete redesign of iOS with 27.79% votes. Users wished that Apple would completely overhaul iOS 17 instead of just minor changes.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

With AI and AI models like ChatGPT and Google Bard making the headlines these days, naturally the second most requested feature was Siri and AI improvements. 25.69% of the voters wanted Apple to introduce AI and deliver improvements to Siri with iOS 17.

13.96% of the voters wanted more lock screen customizations. Apple introduced lock screen customizations last year along with the ability to add widgets.

Features wanted by iPhone users

1. Complete redesign of iOS 17 – 27.69%

2. Improvements to Siri and AI – 25.69

3. More customization for lock screen – 13.96%

4. Alternative app stores – 8.38%

5. Other changes – 8.29%

6. Improved Stage Manager – 6.08%

7. Camera app enhancements – 5.71%

8. More options to choose default apps – 4.10%

iOS 17 is expected to be announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which will be held from June 5 to June 9 this year.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 18:59 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets