iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023

Apple always keeps a couple of surprises up its sleeve during events. We are hoping it does the same for the iOS 17 announcement at the WWDC 2023. This is what we would love to see.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2023, 14:41 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iPhone 13
View all Images
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see (Pexels)

With less than a week to go for the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, the excitement around the iOS 17 is at an all-time high. Leaks have revealed some exciting features that may be coming including Mood Tracker, Lock screen features, and a journaling app. But there are some features that have not been leaked and we are hoping that Apple still includes them because we would love to see them. What are they? Let us take a look.

iOS 17 expected features

But before moving onto our wish list, let us first see what features are expected from this year's update, as per leaks and rumors. First is the lock screen update. After introducing the always-on display last year, now Apple plans to make it more useful. As per the report, when smartphones are locked and kept in landscape mode, they will show widgets with information, just like a smart display.

Apart from that, other leaked features include a new mood tracking app, a journaling app, a smart display mode, app sideloading (for limited regions) as well as upgrades to existing apps such as the Wallet app, AirPlay, and SharePlay.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iOS 17 wish list

It needs to be said that we do not know whether Apple is working on any of these features at the moment or not. These are simply the features we would like to see in our iPhones. And we are keeping our fingers crossed in hope.

iPhone users have been asking for a battery widget for a long time that could accurately show the battery level for different devices. For now, users have to enter the Find my app on the Apple device to check this through a visual representation. The inclusion of a feature to check the battery level of all devices on a single screen with a widget on the home screen would be a welcome addition.

Notification mirroring is yet another feature that we would love to see in iOS 17. The feature has been available on Android for a while and it is time Apple gets it too. For now, notification mirroring is available on Apple Watch but that's not enough. Apple has already allowed for a feature where messages to iPhone can be pushed to iPad or Mac. Similarly, an option so that no matter which Apple device a user is on, they can check all the notifications on all the devices would be very helpful.

Finally, emoji reactions in the Messages app need improvements. Right now, Apple only allows users to pick from a small selection of emojis. This is not the case for either Android, which now allows users to send any emoji as a reaction, or third-party apps like WhatsApp, FaceBook, or Instagram, where the parent company Meta has added the functionality. This makes Apple feel a bit outdated and it is a feature that will improve the user experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 May, 14:41 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday
Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
WWDC 2023
WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more

    Trending News

    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter
    WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
    WWDC 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets