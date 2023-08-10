iPhone 13 gets 11 percent price cut! Check massive exchange offer

Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale will kick off tomorrow but buyers can already grab discounts on select products. If you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem and have been on the lookout for a great deal on an iPhone, then Flipkart's offer on the iPhone 13 can help you grab it at a highly reduced price. While it isn't the latest iPhone that you can buy today, it is nearly identical to the iPhone 14 in terms of display, camera, and processor. Therefore, if you've been considering the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 offers almost the same features, but at a much lower price.

Apple also supports its iPhones with iOS updates for up to 5 years, so it is a safe purchase for years to come. While it is originally priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone and its price has taken a huge dive with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check the details of this offer.

iPhone 13: Discount

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce giant has announced several offers on the smartphone and you can grab it for a very low price right now. The iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 61999 on Flipkart after the initial discount. Therefore, you can take advantage of an 11 percent price cut on the device which amounts to Rs. 7901.

Apart from this, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers to make this deal even sweeter.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. You can also grab similar offers on higher storage variants of the iPhone 13 too.

Lastly, buyers can avail a flat instant discount of Rs. 2000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.