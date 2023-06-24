iPhone 13 price plunges in this Flipkart deal! Check discount

Looking for discounts? Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is the one-stop destination for all your shopping needs! From fashion, home appliances, TVs to electronic gadgets, you can find amazing deals. If you are looking for a new smartphone, this can be a great chance to save a massive sum while getting a premium phone. One of the eye-catching deals is on the iPhone 13. It is now available with a massive discount along with bank offers and exchange deals. Here is what you need to know about iPhone 13 deal.

iPhone 13 price cut

The iPhone 13, which comes at Rs. 69900 according to Flipkart's price listing, is now available with a flat 16 percent discount. That means, you can nab it for just Rs. 58499 after the discount on Flipkart. However, there are several bank offers that will further drop the price of the iPhone 13.

Bank offers: You can find a discount of Rs. 1000 on ICICI bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions while buying the iPhone 13. Moreover, you can also find 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Exchange offer: However, it is the exchange offer that lets you grab this iPhone at an even more affordable rate! Flipkart is offering an enormous discount of up to Rs. 35000. The discount amount offered is subject to the brand, model, and condition of the phone being traded-in. Prior to proceeding with the exchange, you will be required to provide detailed information regarding the smartphone's condition by answering specific questions. After that, you will receive the exact discount amount. The exchange deal is certainly worthwhile as it enables you to acquire the iPhone 13 at a reduced price!

iPhone 13: Why you should buy

The iPhone 13 offers features like the OLED screen which is powered by Apple's flagship A15 Bionic chipset. For photography, it comes with a 12MP 26mm wide camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. While in front, it features a 12MP selfie camera. Moreover, the iOS 16 update brings a bunch of new features and security updates.