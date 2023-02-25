    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 14 plus vs iPhone 15 Plus: What renders reveal- Dynamic Island, design, more

    Dimensions of the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Plus have been revealed. Here is what it is when compared to iPhone 14 Plus.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 25 2023, 12:42 IST
    Best camera smartphones of 2022: Not just iPhone 14 Pro! These flagships have mind-blowing cameras
    image caption
    1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is our favourite! Samsung’s colour tuning is amazing and its 108MP camera can do wonders at night. The 10X optical zoom camera is great for photographers, and the video recording performance is impressive. Even portrait photos have great bokeh effects and subject cutout, both from its front and rear camera sensors. Great deal on Amazon right now: Rs. 99,999 for the base 256GB model. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 With a 48MP main camera and a new 12MP ultra-wide camera, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can take brighter and detailed night photos as well as great daylight photos. The macro mode is great and the 3X zoom is impressive too. If you care for videos, the iPhone impresses with its unmatched dynamic range and great noise suppression. Starting at Rs. 129,900 for the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro, there aren’t many overall camera packages as great as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iQOO 9T
    3/5 At Rs. 49,999, the iQOO 9T is a good deal for those who want good cameras and reliable performance. It impresses at night and offers brightly lit and saturated photos during the day. The iQOO 9T also offers a 2x zoom portrait camera for good portrait photos. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and the V1+ chip keep the phone cool and help with image processing. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    4/5 The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes to India at a price of Rs. 84,999 and is a superb phone for photographers. It has impressed us with its colour tones and great exposure management. It even beats the iPhone with its skin tones and superb Night Sight photos. The 5X optical telephoto camera helps while zooming , and Google’s AI and ML algorithms can enhance the photos to offer a highly desirable effect. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is the company’s flagship in India, at Rs. 54,999 is another great camera smartphone you can buy. With a triplet of three 50MP cameras at the back, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers bright and colour boosted photos in most lighting situations. The 50MP zoom camera is of great help while taking portraits, and Xiaomi’s various camera modes are fun to play with as well. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    View all Images
    Check the dimensions of the iPhone 15 Plus here. (REUTERS)

    The exact dimensions of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus have been leaked. According to the revelation there is only a minor difference in the dimensions of the upcoming model compared to the iPhone 14 Plus. It can be known that 9to5Mac has viewed documents which confirm the dimensions of the phone. As per the information, the iPhone 15 Plus is said to be 160.87mm tall, 77.76mm wide, and 7.81 mm thick. While the dimensions of the iPhone 14 Plus are 160.84 mm tall, 78.07 mm wide, and 7.79 mm thick.

    "You can see that the iPhone 15 Plus is ever-so-slightly taller, narrower, and thicker than the iPhone 14 Plus. Additionally, the camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Plus is thicker than its predecessor," an exclusive report by 9to5Mac reported. It also revealed that the iPhone 15 Plus might get some minor design updates.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The images are based on CAD models for the iPhone 15 Plus. "CAD files like the ones these renders are based on are given by Apple to partners in its supply chain to prepare for a new iPhone's launch. These types of files are highly-accurate to the final device in terms of both dimensions and design, as having inaccurate ones would be costly to Apple's partners," the report explained.

    According to the renders of the iPhone 15 Plus, a new USB-C port is clearly visible on the bottom of the device. The port will replace Lightning port for charging and data transfer. Similar to the standard iPhone 15 model, the iPhone 15 Plus will also feature a Dynamic Island. Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island design to the entire iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.

    "The iPhone 15 Plus, like the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup, also adopts a new body design that features slightly rounded edges. This makes for a less harsh transition from the front of the device toward the back," the report added.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Feb, 12:42 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 14 plus vs iPhone 15 Plus: What renders reveal- Dynamic Island, design, more
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new