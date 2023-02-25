iPhone 14 plus vs iPhone 15 Plus: What renders reveal- Dynamic Island, design, more

The exact dimensions of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus have been leaked. According to the revelation there is only a minor difference in the dimensions of the upcoming model compared to the iPhone 14 Plus. It can be known that 9to5Mac has viewed documents which confirm the dimensions of the phone. As per the information, the iPhone 15 Plus is said to be 160.87mm tall, 77.76mm wide, and 7.81 mm thick. While the dimensions of the iPhone 14 Plus are 160.84 mm tall, 78.07 mm wide, and 7.79 mm thick.

"You can see that the iPhone 15 Plus is ever-so-slightly taller, narrower, and thicker than the iPhone 14 Plus. Additionally, the camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Plus is thicker than its predecessor," an exclusive report by 9to5Mac reported. It also revealed that the iPhone 15 Plus might get some minor design updates.

The images are based on CAD models for the iPhone 15 Plus. "CAD files like the ones these renders are based on are given by Apple to partners in its supply chain to prepare for a new iPhone's launch. These types of files are highly-accurate to the final device in terms of both dimensions and design, as having inaccurate ones would be costly to Apple's partners," the report explained.

According to the renders of the iPhone 15 Plus, a new USB-C port is clearly visible on the bottom of the device. The port will replace Lightning port for charging and data transfer. Similar to the standard iPhone 15 model, the iPhone 15 Plus will also feature a Dynamic Island. Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island design to the entire iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.

"The iPhone 15 Plus, like the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup, also adopts a new body design that features slightly rounded edges. This makes for a less harsh transition from the front of the device toward the back," the report added.