iPhone 14 price drop! Buy flagship iPhone at just 53799 on Amazon

    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    There is a hefty discount applicable on the iPhone 14. (Apple)

    Here is an Amazon deal that you should take a second look at. The iPhone 14 has an improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13 as well as better photography thanks to Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset. So, if you're in the market for an iPhone, this is the one to buy. With this Amazon offer, the iPhone 14 can be yours for much less than its retail price. You can buy it for Rs. 53799.

    The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to discounted deals. Check out the offer details here.

    iPhone 14 discount

    Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 on Amazon, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 53799! Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 10 percent.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

    iPhone 14 trade-in offer

    In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

    You can get up to Rs. 18200 off on the iPhone 14 this way. Therefore, if you're able to avail the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for just Rs. 53799! Lastly, Amazon has one more offer in store for its customers.

    B0BDJVSDMY

    iPhone 14 Bank offers

    You can also take advantage of this bank offer to drive down the price even further. Get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Credit Card transactions.

    First Published Date: 01 Mar, 11:04 IST
