iPhone 14 Pro price crashes to amazing low! Save 39000 on phone worth 129900

Are you eyeing the iPhone 14 Pro? The phone worth Rs. 129900 can be purchased at a reduced rate on both Flipkart and Amazon. Both the ecommerce platforms are offering amazing deals on the handset along with the discount. Notably, iPhone 14 Pro is a premium smartphone and you will be able to try the new Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, along with several other amazing features. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 pro by paying a lot less than its market price of Rs. 129900 for the 128GB storage variant.

iPhone 14 Pro price drop on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a 7 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro bringing its price down to Rs. 119999. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to reduce the cost of the phone further. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 29250 off on the phone. Flipkart has also informed that you can get an extra 3000 off on exchange of select models.

On combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit), the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro can come down to Rs. 90749. Meanwhile, the bank offers that can be availed is, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, Rs. 3000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions; and Rs. 3000 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 Pro price drop on Amazon

Similar to Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB storage variant) will cost you Rs. 119999 on Amazon. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 22700 off on the phone. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount completely depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

B0BDJ7P6NG

Meanwhile, the bank offers available are Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 77940; Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 77940; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.