iPhone 15: Check release date, features ahead of grand launch

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series at the Apple event in September.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 17:41 IST
iPhone 15 series tipped to get key upgrades! From display, camera to chipset, know details
According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs.
1/5 According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs. (Unsplash)
The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area. 
2/5 The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area.  (Unsplash)
The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit.
3/5 The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit. (Unsplash)
The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.  
4/5 The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.   (Unsplash)
The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase.
5/5 The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
View all Images
As rumors suggest, September 12th or 13th can be the potential dates for the iPhone 15 launch. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

As the Apple iPhone 15 launch draws near, the tech world is abuzz with leaks and rumors surrounding the mobile phone. With the iPhone 14 Pro models receiving praise for the innovative Dynamic Island feature last year, but not for much of anything else, fans are now looking forward to potential improvements in iPhone 15 variants. The reason behind this is the slowdown in sales of iPhone 14 and Apple would be looking to change that downward trend by rolling out some fancy tech on the iPhone 15. If the grapevine is to be believed, Apple's rumored additions of Dynamic Island and USB Type-C to the vanilla iPhone 15 models could be a game-changer in enticing consumers and reviving the smartphone market.

iPhone 15 series: Rumored features

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 series at the event, with 4 devices. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There is some talk of an iPhone 15 Ultra, but not much. Some analysts have said that, instead of a new iPhone model, Apple may well change the name of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to iPhone 15 Ultra to go with the Apple Watch Ultra.

The highlight this time around will likely be the vanilla iPhone 15 models getting big upgrades such as Dynamic Island and USB Type-C charging port.On the other hand, the Pro models will reportedly feature a new action button, A17 Bionic SoC, and a titanium alloy frame.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Expected Camera features

According to the rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular will get a new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens and could offer 5X-6X optical zoom. Apple can feature the iPhone 15 series with the “latest state-of-the-art image sensor”. This will reduce the incidents where a picture comes out underexposed or overexposed. The sensors will help in portrait modes and night photography modes.

As reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus can also get a big camera upgrade and adopt the 48MP camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models. This may lead to higher image quality resulting in sharper and more vivid photos.

Release date speculations

According to the rumors September 12th or 13th can be potential dates for the iPhone 15 unveiling. However, nothing is confirmed yet. The official announcements of the launch might come after mid-August. For now, reasonable speculation would be September 12th for the launch event which could be followed by pre-orders on September 15th and devices available for purchase starting September 22nd. These predictions are based on previous patterns of Apple events, but the tech giant can still surprise us with a different release date.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 17:25 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15: Check release date, features ahead of grand launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets