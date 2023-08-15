iPhone 15: Check release date, features ahead of grand launch

As the Apple iPhone 15 launch draws near, the tech world is abuzz with leaks and rumors surrounding the mobile phone. With the iPhone 14 Pro models receiving praise for the innovative Dynamic Island feature last year, but not for much of anything else, fans are now looking forward to potential improvements in iPhone 15 variants. The reason behind this is the slowdown in sales of iPhone 14 and Apple would be looking to change that downward trend by rolling out some fancy tech on the iPhone 15. If the grapevine is to be believed, Apple's rumored additions of Dynamic Island and USB Type-C to the vanilla iPhone 15 models could be a game-changer in enticing consumers and reviving the smartphone market.

iPhone 15 series: Rumored features

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 series at the event, with 4 devices. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There is some talk of an iPhone 15 Ultra, but not much. Some analysts have said that, instead of a new iPhone model, Apple may well change the name of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to iPhone 15 Ultra to go with the Apple Watch Ultra.

The highlight this time around will likely be the vanilla iPhone 15 models getting big upgrades such as Dynamic Island and USB Type-C charging port.On the other hand, the Pro models will reportedly feature a new action button, A17 Bionic SoC, and a titanium alloy frame.

Expected Camera features

According to the rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular will get a new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens and could offer 5X-6X optical zoom. Apple can feature the iPhone 15 series with the “latest state-of-the-art image sensor”. This will reduce the incidents where a picture comes out underexposed or overexposed. The sensors will help in portrait modes and night photography modes.

As reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus can also get a big camera upgrade and adopt the 48MP camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models. This may lead to higher image quality resulting in sharper and more vivid photos.

Release date speculations

According to the rumors September 12th or 13th can be potential dates for the iPhone 15 unveiling. However, nothing is confirmed yet. The official announcements of the launch might come after mid-August. For now, reasonable speculation would be September 12th for the launch event which could be followed by pre-orders on September 15th and devices available for purchase starting September 22nd. These predictions are based on previous patterns of Apple events, but the tech giant can still surprise us with a different release date.