iPhone 15 colour may feature light green option

The Apple launch event is just a few weeks away and users are now waiting for the official announcement of the iPhone 15 series launch date. While Apple is keeping us waiting about the launch date, tipsters are working overtime as many new leaks have been made in the past days. Now, it is rumoured that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may come in a new light green colour option. However, it is not sure if the new colour option will be unveiled during the September launch. Let's look at what the tipsters have gathered.

iPhone 15 new colour option

Recently, a tipster called @MajinBuOfficial shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the iPhone 15 series is expected to come in green colour which will be similar to the iPhone 12 series. The post said, “The iPhone 15 series could receive the green color. A mockup of this color was also made. It looks like it will be very similar to the green already seen on the iPhone 12 series.”

However, which model of the iPhone 15 series will get the green colour variant was not disclosed. According to MacRumors reports, the base models which are iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumoured to get the green colour variant. The green was discontinued with iPhone 12 mini but now it is speculated to make a comeback with the new generation of iPhone.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

It was also not revealed if the green colour will be introduced in the September launch with other colour options: black, blue, yellow, and pink or if it will be part of the spring collection 2024.

Now, we only have to wait till the Apple event which is expected to be scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023. All the information will be revealed by the company soon about the upcoming products and their colour option. We expect that Apple will soon announce the launch date in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates.