    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 15 is coming with USB-C port, but with a TWIST

    Apple is planning to create a big difference between standard iPhone 15 models and the iPhone 15 Pro series in terms of charging speed by introducing a new USB-C port.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 12 2023, 10:17 IST
    iPhone 15 Ultra to be $200 more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max! Know what's on offer
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 Apple iPhone models are one of the most premium phones one can get considering the price range at which they are being launched. Also, after every latest launch, Apple decreases the price of its older iPhone models to make them accessible to larger masses. And now as per the latest details, Apple is expected to hike the price of its upcoming iPhone 15 series. If leaks are to be believed, Apple is going to charge you $200 more for the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra, the top end model that is expected to replace the Pro Max variant next year, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Check the details below. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Several leaks and reports have been claiming that the iPhone 15 series is going to bring several new and amazing changes and that it will be better than the iPhone 14 series in all respects. The iPhone 14 series faced a bit of criticism as it did not undergo several changes or got many updates compared to the earlier iPhone 13 series. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Want to know the reason behind the $200 price hike of the iPhone 15 Ultra compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max? According to LeaksApplePro tweet, "iPhone 15 Ultra will cost substantially more to manufacture than iPhone 14 Pro Max." According to a report by Forbes, "LeaksApplePro states that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price as high as $1299 — a $200 increase on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the biggest single generational jump in iPhone history." (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14
    4/5 The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to come with a starting price tag of $1299 and can potentially rise as high as $1799 for the 1TB model. Also, according to LeaksApplePro,  the iPhone 15 Ultra will get a minimum of 256GB, which is double the current 128GB entry point. (Bloomberg)
    iPhone
    5/5 Notably, Apple is most likely to hike the prices of all the variants of the iPhone 15 series due to the costlier manufacturing processes and raw materials. (AFP)
    iPhone charging
    View all Images
    Apple is rumored to be incorporating a custom IC chip into its USB-C port, similar to the authentication process found in the Lightning port. (Unsplash)

    After the European Union's order, Apple has no alternative but to include a USB Type-C port in its iPhones. Several leaks and rumours have suggested that iPhone 15 series would be the first iPhone lineup to include the USB-C port. However, a latest leak brings out the twist in this big change that is likely to happen on the upcoming iPhones. A MacRumors report quoted a Weibo post as suggesting that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port and charging cables will come equipped with a Lightning-like authentication chip, which may limit their compatibility with accessories not approved by Apple.

    As per the latest rumor, Apple iPhones will include a USB Type-C port but will come with its own custom integrated circuit (IC) interface for the port. Integrated circuits (ICs) are semiconductor chips used to facilitate communication between devices. While the third-party charging cables lack this chip, which can result in compatibility issues.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    "The latest rumor seems to suggest that Apple has developed a similar custom IC for the USB-C ports on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and presumably its charging cables. As well as the iPhone 15 lineup, the new IC is apparently destined for new MFi-certified peripherals," the report mentioned. However, it must be noted that the USB-C interfaces used by Apple in the 10th-generation iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro do not have an IC chip for authentication. This would mark the first time the company has included this feature in its USB-C ports.

    Will this have an impact on the speed of charging

    It's still unknown if the addition of the authentication chip could affect the functionality of the new iPhones or not. However, it is possible that Apple may restrict certain features such as fast charging and high-speed data transfer to only certain devices.

    As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is said to remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds, which is similar to the Lightning port. While, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are expected to offer faster data transfer speeds.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 12 Feb, 10:17 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 15 is coming with USB-C port, but with a TWIST
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges