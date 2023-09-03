iPhone 15 launch date, price, chip, storage, and everything else that is expected

Every year, we get a sneak peek and insider info about Apple's upcoming iPhones. These are secrets that everyone wants to know before Apple tells us. This year is no different. Even though Apple won't officially talk about the iPhone 15 and the other models in the series, we've already heard a lot about them. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (which might end up being called the iPhone 15 Ultra) are making waves on the Internet.

While we cannot be completely sure about these leaks until Apple announces them, the rumours seem pretty believable, especially since many different sources are saying similar things. Also, every year, many of these leaks are proven right when the iPhones have been launched as happened last year with iPhone 14. So, let's take a look at what we might expect from the upcoming iPhone 15, The iPhone 15 launch date is September 12 during the Apple 'Wonderlust' event.

1. Better Chip Inside

The iPhone 15 is likely to have the same powerful brain as the iPhone 14 Pro, the A16 Bionic chip. It's an upgrade from the A15 Bionic in the standard iPhone 14.

2. Goodbye Storage Worries

You won't need to worry about running out of space on the iPhone 15. It's expected to come with 6GB of memory and options for 128GB, 256GB, or a whopping 512GB of storage.

3. iPhone 15 Display

The screen on the iPhone 15 won't change much. It will likely have a 6.1-inch OLED display. The refresh rate will be 60Hz, but instead of a notch at the top of the screen, there might be something called a Dynamic Island.

4. Battery

When it comes to power, the iPhone 15's battery will likely be similar to last year's, at around 3,279mAh. The big change here is how it charges. The iPhone 15 will likely use USB-C instead of Lightning, which is a significant shift for Apple.

5. Camera

There is a possibility of an improved camera with a new 48MP main sensor, inherited from the iPhone 14 Pro. This would replace the 12MP sensor in the previous model. Additionally, you can expect a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP selfie camera.

Keep in mind that these details are based on leaks and rumours, so nothing is set in stone until Apple makes it official. Stay tuned for more updates at the 'Wonderlust' iPhone launch event on September 12, 2023.