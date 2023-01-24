    Trending News

    iPhone 15 price shock! $300 price gap likely between iPhone 15 and Pro

    A shocking leak suggests Apple may increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra this year in a major way.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 19:18 IST
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus Quick Look: Big screen experience for iPhone fans
    image caption
    1/5 The iPhone 14 Plus starts at a price of Rs. 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. You get it is the same colour variants as the iPhone 14. And the display notch is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets two 12MP cameras on its back (main and ultrawide). Sensor shift stabilisation and Photonic Engine promise better photography and videography on the iPhone. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    3/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets a big battery which Apple promises to deliver the best battery life on any iPhone. The 6.7-inch display also makes the phone almost as big as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    4/5 The iPhone 14 Plus relies on the A15 Bionic chip with the 5-core GPU and 6GB RAM. That makes it as powerful as last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 The main reason to get the iPhone 14 Plus is its 6.7-inch display. Apple is still using a 60Hz OLED panel with support for Dolby Vision support. Not the smoothest display yet and the display notch is still present here. That 2000 nits of peak brightness is also not present here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    View all Images
    The price gap between the base iPhone 15 variant and iPhone 15 Pro may be as high as $300. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    A number of upgrades are expected across the iPhone 15 lineup vis a vis iPhone 14 series and that is fuelling rumours about huge price hikes too. The latest price leak says the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will get a big price hike to sharply increase their gap with the standard models. A report by Forbes mentioning a Weibo source, suggests that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models will get a $100 hike from their predecessor.

    New iPhone 15 series expected price

    The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max prices start at $999 and $1099 respectively. If you factor in the price hike, that means the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra may cost $1099 and $1199 respectively. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to keep the same price of $799 and $899 respectively. If leaks are true, then the iPhone 15 Pro model could cost $300 more than the standard model. Similarly, the price difference between iPhone 15 Plus and Ultra will remain $300.

    “Apple will launch the iPhone 15 Plus alongside the other 3 models, and it will be unchanged from what is already expected. The price will be the same, the size will be the same, and so on. What Apple will do is provoke more sales (of iPhone 15 Plus) by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro (sic)," the report mentioned.

    iPhone 15 expected specs and features

    The report also revealed that Apple is planning to bring Dynamic Island to all the iPhone 15 models apart from the new USB-C port. Also, a 48-megapixel main camera will be another huge upgrade for non-Pro iPhone models.

    On the other hand, the top-end models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to flaunt some exclusive features such as a 6 times periscope lens and the new 3nm Apple A17 chipset. Plus, these models are expected to come with a new Titanium frame and there is also a possibility of dual front cameras.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 19:18 IST
