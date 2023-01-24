iPhone 15 price shock! $300 price gap likely between iPhone 15 and Pro

A shocking leak suggests Apple may increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra this year in a major way.

A number of upgrades are expected across the iPhone 15 lineup vis a vis iPhone 14 series and that is fuelling rumours about huge price hikes too. The latest price leak says the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will get a big price hike to sharply increase their gap with the standard models. A report by Forbes mentioning a Weibo source, suggests that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models will get a $100 hike from their predecessor.

New iPhone 15 series expected price

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max prices start at $999 and $1099 respectively. If you factor in the price hike, that means the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra may cost $1099 and $1199 respectively. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to keep the same price of $799 and $899 respectively. If leaks are true, then the iPhone 15 Pro model could cost $300 more than the standard model. Similarly, the price difference between iPhone 15 Plus and Ultra will remain $300.

“Apple will launch the iPhone 15 Plus alongside the other 3 models, and it will be unchanged from what is already expected. The price will be the same, the size will be the same, and so on. What Apple will do is provoke more sales (of iPhone 15 Plus) by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro (sic)," the report mentioned.

iPhone 15 expected specs and features

The report also revealed that Apple is planning to bring Dynamic Island to all the iPhone 15 models apart from the new USB-C port. Also, a 48-megapixel main camera will be another huge upgrade for non-Pro iPhone models.

On the other hand, the top-end models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to flaunt some exclusive features such as a 6 times periscope lens and the new 3nm Apple A17 chipset. Plus, these models are expected to come with a new Titanium frame and there is also a possibility of dual front cameras.