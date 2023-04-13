iPhone 15 Pro could miss out on this key feature

For the past few weeks, it has been reported that Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series could feature flagship level new features. The Pro variants of the series in particular are expected to get a major overhaul in terms of design and features. Last year, Apple redesigned the iconic notch and introduced 'Dynamic Island'. Major changes were reported this year too, with USB Type-C port replacing Apple's proprietary lightning port, solid-state buttons replacing mechanical buttons and more. However, one such feature might not come with Apple's next flagship series.

No more solid-state?

According to 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu reported that Apple may retain the mechanical volume and power buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro as the solid-state buttons have proven to be a complex design. The new buttons would require three new haptic engines inside the iPhone. In fact, Apple could take its time and introduce this feature with the iPhone 16 Pro, which will likely debut in 2024. The same could be feared for the new unified volume buttons too on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has further corroborated Pu's claims, stating that the iPhone 15 Pro is still in the 'Engineer Validation Test'. This means Apple could still change the design of iPhone 15 Pro without having any impact on the launch schedule of the company's upcoming flagships.

However, it is worth noting that there is no news about the new mute button which will likely replace Apple's iconic mute switch.

iPhone 15 Pro models: Rumoured features

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic SoC.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature curved bezels. Moreover, the Pro models could get a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel one. It has been widely rumored that Apple will be replacing the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons which will use haptic sensors to function.