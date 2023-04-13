iPhone 15 Pro could miss out on this key feature

Apple's upcoming flagship series could miss out on a key feature which was previously reported to arrive.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 11:29 IST
This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro could feature a new design and upgraded features. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

For the past few weeks, it has been reported that Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series could feature flagship level new features. The Pro variants of the series in particular are expected to get a major overhaul in terms of design and features. Last year, Apple redesigned the iconic notch and introduced 'Dynamic Island'. Major changes were reported this year too, with USB Type-C port replacing Apple's proprietary lightning port, solid-state buttons replacing mechanical buttons and more. However, one such feature might not come with Apple's next flagship series.

No more solid-state?

According to 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu reported that Apple may retain the mechanical volume and power buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro as the solid-state buttons have proven to be a complex design. The new buttons would require three new haptic engines inside the iPhone. In fact, Apple could take its time and introduce this feature with the iPhone 16 Pro, which will likely debut in 2024. The same could be feared for the new unified volume buttons too on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has further corroborated Pu's claims, stating that the iPhone 15 Pro is still in the 'Engineer Validation Test'. This means Apple could still change the design of iPhone 15 Pro without having any impact on the launch schedule of the company's upcoming flagships.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, it is worth noting that there is no news about the new mute button which will likely replace Apple's iconic mute switch.

iPhone 15 Pro models: Rumoured features

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic SoC.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature curved bezels. Moreover, the Pro models could get a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel one. It has been widely rumored that Apple will be replacing the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons which will use haptic sensors to function.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 11:29 IST
