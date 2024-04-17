iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia model launched at over 6.5 lakh- All details about this luxury iPhone from Caviar

Would you like to buy an exclusive iPhone 15 Pro which costs more than Rs.6.5 lakhs? Well, a Dubai-based luxury brand named Caviar launched the high-end version of the iPhone 15 Pro which is inspired by popular mafia movies. The new iPhone 15 Pro model comes under “Desperado Mafia” which has three unique designs which may grab your attention but the price point may shock many buyers. Know more about this exclusive iPhone 15 Pro collection.

iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia collection

The Desperado Mafia comes with three custom iPhone 15 Pro designs which include Godfather, Revenge, and Capone. All the variants are based on mafia movies and feature black titanium, gold accents, quotes and symbols to make it look attractive.

The Godfather model of iPhone 15 Pro features a quote from the film which says, “It's not personal, it's just business.” Caviar said it is “Designed for lovers of gangster movies and masculinity, "Godfather" emphasises your manliness and taste.”

The Revenge variant is inspired by the famous Netflix series “Peaky Blinders.” This model features a skull cleaved by a blade which represents struggle and strength. Lastly, the Capone model is inspired by “The Untouchables” and features a quote saying “Never stop fighting until the fight is done.” This quote highlights the “symbol of courage, urging you to overcome challenges and never give up.”

iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia collection price

The 128GB iPhone 15 Pro under the Desperado Mafia collection starts at $8060 for the “Capone'' model. Whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro Max Revenege will be priced at $10270 for the 1TB storage variant.

Additionally, caviar is also offering exclusive packaging for the Desperado Mafia collection of iPhone 15 Pro. On the outside of the box, you'll see the company logo and name in gold. Once you open the box, you'll see “Caviar Royal Gift” written inside with the new iPhone 15 Pro.

