 iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia model launched at over ₹6.5 lakh- All details about this luxury iPhone from Caviar | Mobile News

iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia model launched at over 6.5 lakh- All details about this luxury iPhone from Caviar

Caviar announced its new Desperado Mafia collection for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The price of these smartphones starts from $8060 which translates to over 6.5 lakh.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 10:44 IST
Icon
iPhone 14 now available with a 15% discount on Flipkart! Check discounts, bank offers and more
iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia model launched at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.5 lakh
1/5 The iPhone 14, boasting a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, is now accessible on Amazon at a reduced price. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Enhanced camera capabilities promise superior photo quality regardless of lighting conditions, while the addition of Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps elevates video recording experiences.  (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 48000 if they trade in their old smartphones. Do note that the amount depends upon the model and condition of your old device. Bank offers such as flat Rs. 2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions are also available. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Noteworthy safety features, such as Crash Detection technology, automatically initiate emergency calls in critical situations, augmenting user safety and peace of mind. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 With an all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback, coupled with industry-leading durability features like Ceramic Shield and water resistance, the iPhone 14 offers a compelling blend of performance, reliability, and longevity. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia model launched at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.5 lakh
icon View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia collection from Caviar features black titanium and gold accents. (Caviar)

Would you like to buy an exclusive iPhone 15 Pro which costs more than Rs.6.5 lakhs? Well, a Dubai-based luxury brand named Caviar launched the high-end version of the iPhone 15 Pro which is inspired by popular mafia movies. The new iPhone 15 Pro model comes under “Desperado Mafia” which has three unique designs which may grab your attention but the price point may shock many buyers. Know more about this exclusive iPhone 15 Pro collection.

iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia collection

The Desperado Mafia comes with three custom iPhone 15 Pro designs which include Godfather, Revenge, and Capone. All the variants are based on mafia movies and feature black titanium, gold accents, quotes and symbols to make it look attractive. 

Also read: iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Godfather model of iPhone 15 Pro features a quote from the film which says, “It's not personal, it's just business.”  Caviar said it is “Designed for lovers of gangster movies and masculinity, "Godfather" emphasises your manliness and taste.”

The Revenge variant is inspired by the famous Netflix series “Peaky Blinders.” This model features a skull cleaved by a blade which represents struggle and strength. Lastly, the Capone model is inspired by “The Untouchables” and features a quote saying “Never stop fighting until the fight is done.” This quote highlights the “symbol of courage, urging you to overcome challenges and never give up.”

Also read: Apple to make the iPhone 16 Pro models ‘colourful' using tech from iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia collection price

The 128GB iPhone 15 Pro under the Desperado Mafia collection starts at $8060 for the “Capone'' model. Whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro Max Revenege will be priced at $10270 for the 1TB storage variant. 

Additionally, caviar is also offering exclusive packaging for the Desperado Mafia collection of iPhone 15 Pro. On the outside of the box, you'll see the company logo and name in gold. Once you open the box, you'll see “Caviar Royal Gift” written inside with the new iPhone 15 Pro. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 10:44 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 16 launch: apple may finally solve one big camera problem this year in pro series iphone 14 price drops on amazon: check latest deals and offers iphone se 4 (2024) leaks roundup: here's what to expect iphone 16 pro dummies leaked: apple’s most expensive iphones in 2024 may have 2 new buttons infinix note 40 pro series launched in india: check specs, price and more iphone 15 vs samsung galaxy s24: which smartphone offers faster 5g speeds? ookla reveals motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125w fast charging ahead of launch event: here what's coming iphone 16 pro to get big ai upgrade with ferret-ui: know what it is iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro Desperado Mafia model launched at over 6.5 lakh- All details about this luxury iPhone from Caviar
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab existing rewards for free- Details
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets