Apple to make the iPhone 16 Pro models ‘colourful’ using tech from iPhone 15- Know what’s coming

iPhone 16 models have been in development for some time now and as the launch timeline nears, more leaks about the devices are coming forward. So far, we know what new upgrades Apple might bring such as a new capture button, AI features, a bigger display for Pro models, and others. Now, a new rumour has emerged which claims that the iPhone 16 Pro may use the glass colouring process which was used with the iPhone 15 base models. Know what the iPhone 16 Pro will look like.

iPhone 16 Pro colours and glass-making process

A tipster who goes by the name of ShrimpApplePro earlier reported that the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come in four colour options: space black, grey, white, and rose. Now, the same tipster has shared a new update claiming that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a major design change that will leverage the glass colouring technology from the iPhone 15. This report highlights that the high-end version of the iPhone 16 series will feature a glass back which will be backed by a strengthened dual-ion exchange process. Later the nanocrystalline particle polishing will take place which will give the device a matte finish.

In terms of edges, the iPhone 16 base model may feature aerospace-grade aluminium, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro model may come with a titanium frame just like the iPhone 15 Pro models. Additionally, this year Apple may also work on improving its colour processing for the titanium which may come with a more polished look while also making it scratch-resistant. On the other hand, there were rumours about discarding Natural Titanium and White Titanium. However, you must note that the information is based on speculation and does not provide any credibility till Apple reveals the specifications of its upcoming devices. As of now, the launch of the iPhone 16 devices is speculated to launch in September based on Apple's previous trend.

