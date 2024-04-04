 Apple to make the iPhone 16 Pro models ‘colourful’ using tech from iPhone 15- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Apple to make the iPhone 16 Pro models ‘colourful’ using tech from iPhone 15- Know what’s coming

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 04 2024, 13:03 IST
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 15 Plus
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Plus
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Plus
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.
iPhone 15 Plus
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro models may be developed with a similar glass colouring process as the iPhone 15. (HT Tech)

iPhone 16 models have been in development for some time now and as the launch timeline nears, more leaks about the devices are coming forward. So far, we know what new upgrades Apple might bring such as a new capture button, AI features, a bigger display for Pro models, and others. Now, a new rumour has emerged which claims that the iPhone 16 Pro may use the glass colouring process which was used with the iPhone 15 base models. Know what the iPhone 16 Pro will look like. 

iPhone 16 Pro colours and glass-making process

A tipster who goes by the name of ShrimpApplePro earlier reported that the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come in four colour options: space black, grey, white, and rose. Now, the same tipster has shared a new update claiming that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a major design change that will leverage the glass colouring technology from the iPhone 15. This report highlights that the high-end version of the iPhone 16 series will feature a glass back which will be backed by a strengthened dual-ion exchange process. Later the nanocrystalline particle polishing will take place which will give the device a matte finish.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 cases revealed

In terms of edges, the iPhone 16 base model may feature aerospace-grade aluminium, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro model may come with a titanium frame just like the iPhone 15 Pro models. Additionally, this year Apple may also work on improving its colour processing for the titanium which may come with a more polished look while also making it scratch-resistant. On the other hand, there were rumours about discarding Natural Titanium and White Titanium. However, you must note that the information is based on speculation and does not provide any credibility till Apple reveals the specifications of its upcoming devices. As of now, the launch of the iPhone 16 devices is speculated to launch in September based on Apple's previous trend. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro may come in new rose, space black colours, with Apple planning to discard blue titanium

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 13:03 IST
