iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max are special? Suppliers expect HUGE demand

Suppliers are expecting the iPhone 15 Pro models to generate massive public demand owing to the significant upgrades over the previous generation. The next flagship series from Apple, the iPhone 15 series, is expected to launch at an Apple event later this year around the Fall. Although that is still months away, rumours and leaks about the upcoming iPhones have already flooded the market. Reports on everything from its design and camera to its hardware suggest that Apple is planning to make significant changes to the iPhone 15 series, especially to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Now, a recent report by Gizmochina has revealed that suppliers are expecting the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be high in demand due to the significant upgrades which are expected to be offered. One of the major reasons behind this increased demand could be due to the upcoming A17 Bionic processor which will likely power the iPhone 15 Pro models. According to reports, Apple has become the only smartphone manufacturer in the market to use 3nm manufacturing process in 2023 as the company has reportedly bought the entire first run of TSMC's N3 process semiconductors.

The A17 Bionic is not just expected to offer massive increase in performance, but it will also likely provide better energy efficiency, allowing the battery in these iPhones to last longer on a single charge.

IPhone 15 Pro models: Other upgrades

The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a new periscope camera along with other camera upgrades. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a Samsung manufactured M13 display panel which will support peak brightness of up to 2500 nits, putting it massively ahead of other smartphones, according to leaker chunvn8888.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame with solid state volume and power buttons, rather than a stainless steel one, along with a new USB-C port which will replace Apple's proprietary lightning port. The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will come in a new dark Red colour, according to a 9to5Mac report.