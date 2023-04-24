iPhone 15 Pro Max camera leak suggests a BIG upgrade over iPhone 14 Pro Max

Last year, Apple rolled out a huge upgrade to camera sensors on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max by introducing the first 48MP primary camera on any iPhone. Before this, Apple had retained the 12MP camera combination even for the Pro models. Now, as we are moving towards the launch of the next iPhone flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple is expected to take advantage of this larger 48MP Sony camera to offer an even better photography experience.

In his latest leak, tipster Ice Universe took to his Twitter account to reveal that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a larger sensor than its predecessor iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although, it must be noted that there was nothing said about any changes in megapixels. Here's what new you can expect from the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera.

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera details (expected)

As per the renowned leaker Ice Universe, the sensor is referred to as Sony IMX903, which is a part of Sony's top-tier line of sensors. The IMX903 has an optical format of 1/1.14 inches, which means that Apple's sensor will be almost an inch in size. Here's a quick view of the camera sensors used in iPhone models:

iPhone 15 Pro Max: IMX903，1/1.14 ≈1”

iPhone 14 Pro: 48MP, IMX803,1/1.28

iPhone 13 Pro: 12MP, IMX703,1/1.63

iPhone 12 Pro：12MP, IMX603，1/1.78

iPhone 11 Pro：12MP, IMX503, 1/2.55

Additionally, the IMX903 from Sony is superior to Samsung's 200MP HP2 sensor, as it can capture 20 percent more light and also has built-in support for 14-bit DNG RAW. The only difference between these two sensors is their resolution, with the Sony sensor boasting 48 megapixels as opposed to the 200 megapixels of Samsung's sensor, as reported by GizChina.

Apart from this camera upgrade, iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to pack a new A17 A17 chip, 5G connectivity, a new titanium design, and USB-C charging port.