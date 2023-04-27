iPhone 15 Pro may get a Thunderbolt port, but iPhone 15 will likely miss out

This year, Apple is all set to bring a big change to the iPhone 15 series ports. Several leaks have suggested that iPhone 15 series would be the first iPhone series to ever include a USB-C port. This comes after the European Union's order, which left Apple with no alternative but to include a USB Type-C port in its iPhones. So far, it has been confirmed all four of this year's iPhone 15 models will make the switch from Lightning to USB-C. Now the latest leak from tipster @analyst941 suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models will support Thunderbolt 3 port.

On the other hand, the standard models of the series – the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to come with USB 2.0 transfer speeds. The difference in the iPhone 15 Pro models' Thunderbolt port support is mainly due to an addition of a feature for videographers. As per the leakster, there's a new cinematography feature that enables live 4K Thunderbolt outputs to monitors during recording. This means that you can connect your phone, which has all the camera controls, to a monitor that displays live 4K camera footage in a 16:9 aspect ratio, without any controls, says the tipster.

Difference between USB-C and Thunderbolt port

While both USB-C and Thunderbolt ports are widely used, they are not identical. Although Thunderbolt ports are fully compatible with USB-C devices and cables, they offer several distinct features that sets them apart from USB-C ports. For example, Thunderbolt ports allow you to connect external 4K monitors and Thunderbolt expansion docks to your computer.

iPhone 15 Pro models expected upgrades

Apart from this Thunderbolt port, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to feature several new upgrades that will make them distinct from the standard versions of the series. They are expected to pack a new A17 chip, 5G connectivity, a new titanium design, and a larger camera sensor for better photography.