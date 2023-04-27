iPhone 15 Pro may get a Thunderbolt port, but iPhone 15 will likely miss out

The latest leak has revealed a big upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro models which will make them very much different from the standard iPhone 15 models.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 27 2023, 20:23 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a Thunderbolt port. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

This year, Apple is all set to bring a big change to the iPhone 15 series ports. Several leaks have suggested that iPhone 15 series would be the first iPhone series to ever include a USB-C port. This comes after the European Union's order, which left Apple with no alternative but to include a USB Type-C port in its iPhones. So far, it has been confirmed all four of this year's iPhone 15 models will make the switch from Lightning to USB-C. Now the latest leak from tipster @analyst941 suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models will support Thunderbolt 3 port.

On the other hand, the standard models of the series – the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to come with USB 2.0 transfer speeds. The difference in the iPhone 15 Pro models' Thunderbolt port support is mainly due to an addition of a feature for videographers. As per the leakster, there's a new cinematography feature that enables live 4K Thunderbolt outputs to monitors during recording. This means that you can connect your phone, which has all the camera controls, to a monitor that displays live 4K camera footage in a 16:9 aspect ratio, without any controls, says the tipster.

Difference between USB-C and Thunderbolt port

While both USB-C and Thunderbolt ports are widely used, they are not identical. Although Thunderbolt ports are fully compatible with USB-C devices and cables, they offer several distinct features that sets them apart from USB-C ports. For example, Thunderbolt ports allow you to connect external 4K monitors and Thunderbolt expansion docks to your computer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro models expected upgrades

Apart from this Thunderbolt port, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to feature several new upgrades that will make them distinct from the standard versions of the series. They are expected to pack a new A17 chip, 5G connectivity, a new titanium design, and a larger camera sensor for better photography.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 20:22 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro may get a Thunderbolt port, but iPhone 15 will likely miss out
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the cheapest foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more
minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets