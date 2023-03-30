iPhone 15 Pro models could get a major battery boost with this solid-state button feature

The iPhone 15 Pro models could get a major boost in terms of battery life with solid-state buttons offering more functionality than just volume, as per reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2023, 18:55 IST
This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get major upgrades. (ShrimpApplePro/Twitter)

We've been hearing for months that the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature solid-state volume and power buttons. Now, a latest report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get another boost. The iPhone 15 Pro models are set to get major upgrades over the current-gen models with features such as periscope camera, A17 Bionic chip and titanium frame on offer. It was also reported that the upcoming iPhones would get solid-state power and volume buttons but that would also be limited to the Pro models.

Solid-state boost

A recent report has revealed that the solid-state buttons could help the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max one up the Android phones in terms of battery life. An anonymous user recently posted a breakdown of the leaked changes which the iPhones could get on a MacRumors forum. Although anonymous reports aren't usually believed, the same user also posted detailed information about the Dynamic Island feature of the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, as per ShrimpApplePro.

The user revealed that a new microprocessor replacing the existing “Super Low Energy Mode” in the iPhone's chipset could trigger the capacitive buttons even when the iPhone is switched off.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The user explained on the MacRumors forum, “The new micro-processor that will ship in the 15 Pro models will also be able to immediately sense capacitive button presses, holds, and even detect their own version of 3D Touch with the new volume up/down button, action (currently ringer switch) button, and power button, while the phone is dead or powered down.”

iPhone 15 Pro models: Rumoured features

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic SoC.

ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature curved bezels. Moreover, the Pro models could get a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel one. According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the iPhone 15 Pro models could get 8GB RAM, compared to 6GB in the current iPhone 14 Pro models.

30 Mar, 18:54 IST
