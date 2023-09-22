iPhone 15 Pro teardown: Good news! Apple makes it so much easier, cheaper to fix

In a recent teardown video of the latest iPhone 15 Pro, exciting revelations have surfaced about Apple's commitment to enhanced repairability and an innovative chassis design - something that buyers will immensely appreciate. While the spotlight has been on the switch from stainless steel to titanium, the internal transformation of the device has remained somewhat overshadowed and that is what this iPhone 15 Pro teardown has revealed.

Redesigned Interior

Apple has long been at the forefront of innovation, and this time, their focus has zeroed in on the interior architecture of the iPhone 15 Pro. The news surrounding this device is not just about its sleek titanium chassis, which has garnered praise for making the phone lighter and more robust, but also about the redesign of its internal structure.

Easier Repairs

What's perhaps most intriguing is the hushed upgrade that could revolutionize the way we approach iPhone repairs. A recent teardown video posted on YouTube offers an up-close look at the changes inside the iPhone 15 Pro, shedding light on its revamped chassis and upgraded camera hardware.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apple's Repairability Commitment

During Apple's recent Wonderlust event, the company made a point of highlighting the revamped internal chassis architecture of the iPhone 15 Pro. The goal? To simplify repairs and reduce costs for users. Thanks to this "new internal chassis architecture," replacing the back glass is now a breeze.

As reported by 9to5Mac, this modification echoes the design shift introduced in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus last year. To replace the back glass, all you need to do is heat it up, gently pry it off, and disconnect the flex cable from the backside of the board, as explained in today's teardown by PBKreviews. In addition, the back glass houses essential components such as the MagSafe charging coil, LED flash, and microphone connectors.

The cover for the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip doesn't have any logos or branding on it. But the older iPhone 14 Pro had an A16 Bionic logo. MaybeApple did this to keep the A17 Pro a secret until they were ready to reveal it.