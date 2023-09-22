Icon

iPhone 15 Pro teardown: Good news! Apple makes it so much easier, cheaper to fix

Discover the secrets inside the iPhone 15 Pro: easier repairs and a tougher interior. Find out what's changed and why it matters.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 14:30 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro
Inside Look: iPhone 15 Pro Redesign Makes Repairs Easier and Cheaper (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro
Inside Look: iPhone 15 Pro Redesign Makes Repairs Easier and Cheaper (Apple)

In a recent teardown video of the latest iPhone 15 Pro, exciting revelations have surfaced about Apple's commitment to enhanced repairability and an innovative chassis design - something that buyers will immensely appreciate. While the spotlight has been on the switch from stainless steel to titanium, the internal transformation of the device has remained somewhat overshadowed and that is what this iPhone 15 Pro teardown has revealed.

Redesigned Interior

Apple has long been at the forefront of innovation, and this time, their focus has zeroed in on the interior architecture of the iPhone 15 Pro. The news surrounding this device is not just about its sleek titanium chassis, which has garnered praise for making the phone lighter and more robust, but also about the redesign of its internal structure.

Easier Repairs

What's perhaps most intriguing is the hushed upgrade that could revolutionize the way we approach iPhone repairs. A recent teardown video posted on YouTube offers an up-close look at the changes inside the iPhone 15 Pro, shedding light on its revamped chassis and upgraded camera hardware.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple's Repairability Commitment

During Apple's recent Wonderlust event, the company made a point of highlighting the revamped internal chassis architecture of the iPhone 15 Pro. The goal? To simplify repairs and reduce costs for users. Thanks to this "new internal chassis architecture," replacing the back glass is now a breeze.

As reported by 9to5Mac, this modification echoes the design shift introduced in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus last year. To replace the back glass, all you need to do is heat it up, gently pry it off, and disconnect the flex cable from the backside of the board, as explained in today's teardown by PBKreviews. In addition, the back glass houses essential components such as the MagSafe charging coil, LED flash, and microphone connectors.

The cover for the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip doesn't have any logos or branding on it. But the older iPhone 14 Pro had an A16 Bionic logo. MaybeApple did this to keep the A17 Pro a secret until they were ready to reveal it.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 14:24 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro teardown: Good news! Apple makes it so much easier, cheaper to fix
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon