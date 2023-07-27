iPhone 15’s new camera to be a photoholic’s dream? Know what reports say

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could get a brand new camera that is expected to be a major upgrade over the current 12MP shooter. Here’s what we know about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 17:20 IST
iPhone 15 will make its debut at an Apple event in September. (Unsplash)

Over the past few months, we've heard several rumors about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Reports have hinted at new features, design changes, and a possible price increase, all of which could affect the popularity of Apple's forthcoming iPhones. While the Pro models usually tend to get special treatment with certain features reserved for them, this year's standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could also get a feature that only iPhone Pro models have at the moment - a new camera.

New camera

In the Medium blog, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) has revealed that the standard models of the upcoming iPhone 15 series could get the primary 48MP Sony IMX803 camera that made its debut with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If this report turns out to be true, it would be a major upgrade from the 12MP sensor that is present on current standard iPhones. The 48MP sensor combines the information of a standard RAW format along with iPhone image processing, which gives you more flexibility when editing the exposure, color, and white balance in your photo.

Since ProRAW captures and stores the image in the RAW format, it can help create professional-looking images straight from the iPhone.

Production shortage

While the same was previously reported by analyst Jeff Pu, he mentioned that Sony was struggling to keep up with Apple's demand for the new stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS). Not only does Kuo's claims corroborate Pu's report, but it also mentions that Apple has been able to overcome the supply issues as Sony has increased its production capacity by 100 percent to 120 percent. On the other hand, this has caused a reduction in supply for Android manufacturers.

Possible price increase

With all these ground-breaking features, a price increase for Apple's new iPhones is likely. Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will see a $100 price increase over the iPhone 14 Pro that currently costs $999.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is Apple's top-end device, could get an even steeper price increase. The report states that Apple could raise its price by $100 to $200. However, the prices for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to remain unchanged.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 17:19 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15’s new camera to be a photoholic’s dream? Know what reports say
