    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 15 with a new camera bump! New design in 2023?

    Apple is now rumoured to bring a new camera bump design on the regular iPhone 15 models in 2023.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 11 2023, 15:25 IST
    Best camera smartphones of 2022: Not just iPhone 14 Pro! These flagships have mind-blowing cameras
    image caption
    1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is our favourite! Samsung’s colour tuning is amazing and its 108MP camera can do wonders at night. The 10X optical zoom camera is great for photographers, and the video recording performance is impressive. Even portrait photos have great bokeh effects and subject cutout, both from its front and rear camera sensors. Great deal on Amazon right now: Rs. 99,999 for the base 256GB model. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 With a 48MP main camera and a new 12MP ultra-wide camera, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can take brighter and detailed night photos as well as great daylight photos. The macro mode is great and the 3X zoom is impressive too. If you care for videos, the iPhone impresses with its unmatched dynamic range and great noise suppression. Starting at Rs. 129,900 for the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro, there aren’t many overall camera packages as great as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iQOO 9T
    3/5 At Rs. 49,999, the iQOO 9T is a good deal for those who want good cameras and reliable performance. It impresses at night and offers brightly lit and saturated photos during the day. The iQOO 9T also offers a 2x zoom portrait camera for good portrait photos. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and the V1+ chip keep the phone cool and help with image processing. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    4/5 The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes to India at a price of Rs. 84,999 and is a superb phone for photographers. It has impressed us with its colour tones and great exposure management. It even beats the iPhone with its skin tones and superb Night Sight photos. The 5X optical telephoto camera helps while zooming , and Google’s AI and ML algorithms can enhance the photos to offer a highly desirable effect. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is the company’s flagship in India, at Rs. 54,999 is another great camera smartphone you can buy. With a triplet of three 50MP cameras at the back, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers bright and colour boosted photos in most lighting situations. The 50MP zoom camera is of great help while taking portraits, and Xiaomi’s various camera modes are fun to play with as well. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    View all Images
    The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may have a different camera bump. (REUTERS)

    The iPhone 13 was the last iPhone in Apple's lineup to bring a new design and ever since then, Apple has barely changed anything. The iPhone 14 looks almost exactly the same as the iPhone 13 and the same can be said for the Pro variants. However, Apple is expected to bring a host of new upgrades this year with the iPhone 15 series, including new camera sensors all across the board. And that should translate to a new kind of camera bump.

    Based on a new tip from ShrimpApplePro, it is said that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a new camera bump this year. Will it change the design of the iPhone finally? We have no idea but given that the design is two years old now, Apple could do something with the lens arrangement this year. Most likely, the camera lenses might grow in size similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

    iPhone 15 models to get new camera bump

    Previous rumours have also said that Apple is ditching the sharp boxy design of the iPhone this year and may have slightly curved 2.5D glass on both the front and back. This should make the iPhone 15 look fresh and different from the current models.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BDHY5BHF

    Other than that, the iPhone 15 models have also leaked entirely. The standard iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch display whereas the iPhone 15 Plus will have a 6.7-inch display, both having the new Dynamic Island instead of the old school notch. The phones will have the flat side design but with 2.5D curved edge glass on the front and back.

    The camera sensor of the main rear camera will be the new 48MP sensor likely to be borrowed from the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also use the A16 Bionic chip and will continue to have 6GB RAM.

    The biggest upgrade, however, is the USB-C port which will ensure easier ways to charge the battery and data transfer.

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 11 Feb, 15:25 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 15 with a new camera bump! New design in 2023?
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges