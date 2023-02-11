iPhone 15 with a new camera bump! New design in 2023?

The iPhone 13 was the last iPhone in Apple's lineup to bring a new design and ever since then, Apple has barely changed anything. The iPhone 14 looks almost exactly the same as the iPhone 13 and the same can be said for the Pro variants. However, Apple is expected to bring a host of new upgrades this year with the iPhone 15 series, including new camera sensors all across the board. And that should translate to a new kind of camera bump.

Based on a new tip from ShrimpApplePro, it is said that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a new camera bump this year. Will it change the design of the iPhone finally? We have no idea but given that the design is two years old now, Apple could do something with the lens arrangement this year. Most likely, the camera lenses might grow in size similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 15 models to get new camera bump

Previous rumours have also said that Apple is ditching the sharp boxy design of the iPhone this year and may have slightly curved 2.5D glass on both the front and back. This should make the iPhone 15 look fresh and different from the current models.

Other than that, the iPhone 15 models have also leaked entirely. The standard iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch display whereas the iPhone 15 Plus will have a 6.7-inch display, both having the new Dynamic Island instead of the old school notch. The phones will have the flat side design but with 2.5D curved edge glass on the front and back.

The camera sensor of the main rear camera will be the new 48MP sensor likely to be borrowed from the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also use the A16 Bionic chip and will continue to have 6GB RAM.

The biggest upgrade, however, is the USB-C port which will ensure easier ways to charge the battery and data transfer.